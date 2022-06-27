Looks Like Another Former Grey’s Anatomy Star Is Considering A Return In Season 19

It was a mass exodus for the Grey Sloan medical professionals in Grey’s Anatomy ’s Season 18 finale . Bailey retired, Webber went on sabbatical, the residents were orphaned , and Teddy and Owen were fleeing the police . For all of the doctors we saw leaving the hospital, somebody’s got to be taking their place, right? One former Grey’s Anatomy actress recently spoke about the possibility of her character making a return in the upcoming season, and it’s somebody fans are definitely hoping to see more of.

Kate Walsh, whose character Addison Montgomery was introduced in fiery fashion in the Season 1 finale back in 2005, talked about the “possibility” of a return in Season 19. Walsh appeared in three Season 18 episodes, and while things didn’t go as she’d hoped with her uterine transplant patient, it didn’t seem like her storyline was just over! Is there a chance Addison could return to help Meredith keep the hospital up and running? Walsh told Showbiz Cheat Sheet :

Who knows? There is–there’s a possibility. I don’t know what I would do. We’re chatting a little bit about the possibility of coming back for something, but I don’t know yet. But yeah, I just know that there’s going to be massive, just a lot in store for the next season, a lot of changes, a lot of really cool, I think new beginnings and different, just different places that the show is going to go.

It sounds like things are still up in the air regarding if and how Kate Walsh will fit into the Season 19 plan, but it’s encouraging that conversations are happening. Addison’s presence provided so much last season, from the instant-classic elevator scene when she was confronted with the reality of Derek’s death (and then met his kids!) to giving Amelia the sisterly love she needed to end one relationship and start another . She also seemed to be both the voice of reason and the comic relief around the hospital when everyone was mad about Meredith wanting to move to Minnesota .

Kim Raver, similarly, gave vague answers about what Season 19 holds for Teddy and Kevin McKidd’s Owen, who submitted their resignations and went on the lam after Bailey learned that Owen had stolen drugs from the hospital to help terminally ill veterans die. Raver said she hopes that’s not the way their story ends, and with her and McKidd both under contract for another season, I think it’s safe to say they’ll be back — despite McKidd taking on other projects .

Webber (James Pickens Jr.), meanwhile, decided to take sabbatical with his wife, after Catherine’s cancer went back into remission , and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) — who was way-too-close to another heart attack all season — quit with no notice, leaving Meredith with the keys to the kingdom she was trying so desperately to leave . Add to that all the residents being orphaned after their surgical program was shut down, and we can really see what Kate Walsh might be talking about when she says Season 19 will contain “new beginnings” and “a lot of changes.” Count me in!