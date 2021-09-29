Long Lost Family Season 7 Release Date, Cast, And More Information

While no details have been released about a seventh season of “Long Lost Family,” viewers can expect the same format when and if the show returns to TLC. Like previous seasons, the show follows hosts Chris Jacobs and Lisa Joyner as they investigate the stories of the individuals or families who want to seek out their biological family members, per a press release by TLC in 2016. Ancestry, a genealogy firm, has sponsored the show since its inception. It helps in searching for ancestral connections. According to Ancestry, one of the best ways to find biological family members is to do an AncestryDNA test, which could be seen on the show.

Unlike TLC’s reality shows, “Long Lost Family” is presented as a documentary, meaning that there are fewer episodes per season. Each season averages eight to nine episodes, except for Season 2, which was supersized and had 13 episodes, per IMDb. Jacobs and Joyner will hopefully continue to produce episodes that help people reunite with their loved one, given the prevalence of adoption in society.