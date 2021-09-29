Huawei Case Raises Fears of ‘Hostage Diplomacy’ by China

WASHINGTON — The talks between the Justice Department and a top executive from Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications giant, had stretched over more than 12 months and two presidential administrations, and boiled down to one overarching dispute: whether Meng Wanzhou, daughter of Huawei’s founder, would admit to any wrongdoing.

Since her arrest in 2018, Ms. Meng had refused to admit that she had misled the global banking conglomerate HSBC about Huawei’s dealings with Iran a decade ago, even though that was the key to her release from detention in Canada, where she was out on bail at her two luxurious homes in Vancouver. In mid-September, with a Canadian judge about to rule on whether she would be extradited to the United States, federal prosecutors told Ms. Meng’s lawyers that they were ready to walk away from settlement negotiations, and bring Ms. Meng, tech royalty in China, to trial in Brooklyn.

Then came a breakthrough: On Sept. 19, after a new lawyer entered the case on her behalf, she agreed to a “statement of facts” that the Justice Department believed would be valuable in their ongoing case against Huawei itself — a company that had been in the cross hairs of the Justice Department and American national security agencies for years.

Five days later, Ms. Meng was on a plane back to China, to a hero’s welcome. Two Canadians, essentially taken hostage on trumped-up charges, were on their way back to Canada, along with two young Americans who had been denied exit from China for three years because of a case involving their father, sought by Chinese authorities.