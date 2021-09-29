Liverpool’s Champions League Win Against Porto Creates New Record As Red Ran Riot

Mohamed Salah bagged a brace on either side of a Sadio Mane strike before Roberto Firmino scored twice in quick succession to round off a comfortable win for the Reds.

Liverpool ran riot again in Porto on Tuesday as they smashed five past their opponents to romp to victory in the Champions League.

The Reds maintained their position at the top in Group B with two goals for Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and one for Sadio Mene. They also secured all three points in Portugal.

This is not the first time Jurgen Klopp’s side has comfortably beaten Porto. Since the German took over, they have lost to Liverpool four times.

Their latest defeat saw the Merseyside club achieve a feat in goalscoring that was only possible on three occasions in their rich history.

Liverpool scored a 5-1 victory, making it the sixth consecutive match they had scored more than three goals. This was not possible since 1892 (the year that the club was founded) and 2009 (via OptaJoe).

They started this run with a 3-0 win over Leeds. Then, they beat AC Milan 3-2 in the Champions League match.

Successive 3-0 wins over Crystal Palace and Norwich City came next, before Saturday’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Brentford.

Salah was able to score his goal at the Estadio do Dragao in just 18 minutes. His shot, Curtis Jones was parried by Porto’s goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Liverpool’s advantage was then doubled by Mane shortly before the end of the first period. Salah made it 3-1 on the hour.

Porto did manage to score a goal through Mehdi Teremi, but Firmino’s two goals in the last four minutes secured all points for Anfield.

Jones’ performance was particularly impressive, as he had four goals for Liverpool.

Peter Crouch, an ex-Liverpool forward, and Michael Owen both praised the 20-year-old for his performance following the match.

“Curtis Jones was very impressive tonight,” Crouch spoke on BT Sport. “He has excellent feet and was making driving runs at the right time.”

Owen added: “Before Harvey Elliott got injured, he was the one with the shirt. Curtis Jones has always been around, here and there, but for his sake, he needs a long run in the team.

“When he gets the chance he needs to do what he did tonight.”

Liverpool boss Klopp was asked about his team’s performance in front of goal this month, replying: “20 goals in September? Oh! It didn’t feel like this.”

But despite the win, he was in no mood to get carried away with a tough test up next.

“We conceded some goals too,” He said. “We play Man City [on Sunday], it makes no sense to think about how many we can score vs them.

“While we need to give a complex and complete performance, I’m looking forward playing at home again.”