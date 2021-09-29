Daniel Craig departs from his role as James Bond in No Time To Die- Chris Hunneysett

Daniel Craig’s much-delayed swansong as the world’s most famous spy concludes in spectacular style, proving once again that when it comes to being James Bond, nobody does it better.

Daniel Craig departs from his role as James Bond in spectacular fashion as an electric crowd watches him bring the curtain down on his magnificent five-movie run in No Time To Die

Even though the weather was bad, the Royal Albert Hall was filled with energy for the premiere.

It was hard to beat the excitement at seeing the latest thrill-packed, globetrotting 007 adventure live on the big screen. It is amazing.

Shot through with all the gun-toting glamour you’d expect, we see 007 gunning for Rami Malek’s nefarious terrorist mastermind called Lyutsifer Safin. He’s plotting biological warfare from a secret lair worthy of the great Bond villains and which looks like a nuclear silo remodeled by TV’s Grand Designs on an oligarch’s budget.

Frankly, we’ve been long overdue a proper Bond villain threatening death to millions of people, and the return to world-saving stakes is something of a relief.

And though the wilder aspects of the plot may feel at odds with the hard-edged realism of 2006’s Casino Royale, the story falls easily within the scope of previous Bond films. The bond will most likely find me and kill me if I continue to say anything else.

Five years in 007 time after 2015’s Spectre, and even longer in real-time, the spy has retired alone to Jamaica, one of many typically glamorous locations. Sometimes this film is breathtakingly beautiful and, yes, very sexy.

Bond is persuaded back to serve Queen and country and jets off to search for the whereabouts of a missing scientist.

Having once rashly promised to ‘slash my wrists rather than play Bond again, Craig seems energized by the prospect of putting Bond to bed.

Craig works every muscle to perform a performance that is both physically and emotionally demanding for someone his age. He gives it all he’s got left in the tank and absolutely smashes it.

The fast-shooting and high-flying new additions to this franchise keep Craig engaged and even surpass him.

British actress Lashana Lynch plays the role of an MI6 agent, while Ana de Armas (Cuban-Spanish actress) is the CIA’s agent. The first answer to the question “Could we have a non-white/female 007?” is a resounding “Yes.”

American director Cary Fukunaga is an award winner. She combines a compelling espionage story and extraordinary stunts on land.

The vehicle chases have a tremendous bone-shaking authenticity, and the four-count them – different variations of Bond’s Aston Martin car, will have petrolheads purring with avaricious delight.

Billie Eilish’s haunting Grammy-winning title song sets the tone for the film’s emotional smackdown among the enormous explosions, high-speed chases, and ferocious fights.

It is a hair-raising experience to witness the iconic Bond theme’s machine gun beat in the Royal Albert Hall.

Casting Craig as 007 was a response to the box office threat of the Jason Bourne series, and now as the leader of a diverse team, and with masks and identities a key theme, this film deliberately muscles in on the territory of Bond’s current box office adversary, Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible movies.

Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, and Ralph Fiennes, as Moneypenny, Q and M respectively, provide a great deal of the chemistry and humor as Bond’s surrogate family. And family is another key theme of this mission, not least with the return of Christoph Waltz as 007’S foster brother and arch-enemy, Blofeld.

Working perfectly well as a stand-alone adventure, at 163 minutes it’s the longest Bond film yet, however, the pace is tighter this time around, delivering a double barrel-load of bang for your buck.

No Time To Die brings Daniel Craig’s five-film 007 tenure to a lengthy and satisfying climax and comes extremely close to allowing him to depart on an all-time high.