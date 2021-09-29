Sheriff Tiraspol Wows The World With Real Madrid Away Win & More Champions League News

Real Madrid fell to a stunning defeat against Moldovan champions FC Sheriff Tiraspol in arguably the biggest upset in the history of the Champions League group stages.

It was a result that caused a shell-shocked Carlo Ancelotti to proclaim: “It is hard to describe this loss given the match that was played.”

Ancelotti had just overseen his first defeat since being re-appointed Real Madrid boss this summer at home to the side who currently sit third in the Moldovan top-flight.

The shock of the season was overturned by FC Sheriff Tiraspol, who won 2-1 at Santiago Bernabeu.

There could be no excuses for Real Madrid in this game; Ancelotti fielded his full-strength side, the Spanish club’s only goal had been from the penalty spot while the visitors also had a goal ruled out for offside.

Of course, Madrid dominated the statistics: peppering Sheriff’s goal with 30 shots while the visitors managed only four with Los Blancos enjoying 67 percent of possession and having all 13 corners in the match.

Thibaut Courtois only made one save while Georgios Asthanasiadis, his counterpart made 10.

This was Sheriff’s second-ever game at this level and the truth is nobody at the club had expected them to reach this stage.

The Moldovan champions started their European campaign on July 7th. They had to defeat sides from Albania, Armenia, and Serbia in order to reach the group stages. Their victories over Red Star Belgrade, Dinamo Zagreb, and Red Star Belgrade were huge upsets.

That was nothing compared to their two-goal home victory over Shakhtar Donestk earlier this month, which was preceded by Tuesday’s stunning triumph.

A header from Uzbek midfielder Jasurbek Yakhshiboev ensured they went into the half-time break a goal up, but Karim Benzema’s second-half penalty after Vinicius Junior was felled in the box restored parity and normality. In the 89th minute, Sebastien Thill, a Luxembourg international, scored a stunning goal.

Thill has a picture of himself dreaming of the Champions League tattooed on his leg, but that became a reality with his delivery of a moment that will go down in the competition’s folklore.

It was an unstoppable drive into the top corner of the net, giving Thibaut Courtois no chance and propel the Moldovan champions – who were only founded in 1997 and whose playing entire budget is less than £12million – into dreamland.

Sheriff is now in an impossible position, leading the group with six points after two games. Real Madrid remains second with three games with Inter – Sheriff will face them in a doubleheader – and Shakhtar with one point each.

Madrid boss Ancelotti said after the game: “More than worried, we are sad. We played with intensity, commitment…but we lost because of the small details.

“The team played well. We could be finer in the last meters, but it is difficult to explain.

“The small details cost us the game and it can be a lesson for the future. It was a loss that we didn’t deserve.”

Ancelotti may grumble about the outcome of the match, but Sheriff’s stunning success in Madrid will never be forgotten in the history of either club.