LIVE Lottery Results Powerball winning numbers for jackpot are drawn after Mega Millions Draw!

TONIGHT’S Powerball numbers have been drawn for the estimated $432million jackpot – after Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot of $383million.
The numbers are 01, 04, 18, 46, 62, and 25 on the red Power Ball with a Power Play of 3X.
The winning Mega Millions of numbers on Tuesday were 04-13-19-63-64 with a Mega Ball of 16 and a Megaplier of 2X.
Despite the huge sum, it is still some way behind the drawing on January 13, 2016, which was worth $1.58billion.
The Powerball jackpot will be followed by the MegaMillions draw on Friday with an estimated $405million prize pool and a cash option of $294.7million.
WHERE IS DOUBLE PLAY OFFERED?
Double play is available in Colorado.
DOUBLE PLAY CONTINUED
“Players will play the same set of numbers in both the main Powerball drawing and Double Play drawing, and Powerball tickets that include the Double Play® feature will be eligible to win prizes in both drawings.
“Players can include both the Power Play and Double Play features on their Powerball ticket, however, the Power Play multiplier does not apply to prizes won in the Double Play® drawing.”
WHAT IS DOUBLE PLAY?
Double Play is described by the Powerball website.
“Double Play is a new add-on feature to the Powerball® game that gives players in select jurisdictions another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing with a top cash prize of $10 million.
“Players can add the Double Play feature to their Powerball ticket for an additional $1 per play. The Double Play drawing will be held after every Powerball drawing on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.”
WHERE IS 2BY2 AVAILABLE?
Powerball is available in Idaho and Wyoming.
Daily drawings take place Monday through Sunday.
WHAT IS 2BY2?
Powerball’s website describes 2BY2 as “easy to play.” Pick two red numbers between 1 and 26 and two white numbers between 1 and 26, or let the lottery terminal randomly choose your numbers.
“Each play costs 1
“Purchase a multi-draw ticket for seven consecutive draws and qualify for the 2by2 Tuesday feature in which all prizes won on Tuesday automatically double in value!”
NUMBERS DRAWN
Wednesday’s Powerball draw has been revealed.
POWERBALL RULES
The Powerball website outlines the rules of the new Monday drawing and the new Double Play feature.
The website reads, “Players will continue to choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. The Power Play® add-on feature will also be available for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes and will only apply to prizes won in the Powerball drawing.”
“All 48 U.S. lotteries will sell tickets for the Powerball drawing on Monday nights.”
WHAT YEAR DID POWERBALL LAKEN?
Powerball was launched in America in 1992.
In January 2016, it set a new world record of $1.586billion.
California, Florida, and Tennessee each won the record prize.
WHAT ARE THE PEOPLE WHO HAVE WON THE LOTTERY FRIDAY THE 13TH?
Six Mega Millions jackpots have been won on a Friday the 13th, according to the Mega Millions website.
“Michigan has been especially lucky on that special day, with four winning jackpots (June 2008, May 2011, June 2014, and one shared with Rhode Island in October 2017),” It noted.
“A Friday the 13th jackpot was also won in New York in March 2009 and in Ohio in November 2015.”
WHAT IS THE ‘EASY PICK’ FUNCTION?
The MegaMillions website offers a random number generator “Easy Pick” option.
You can choose the numbers that you want from the generator.
‘GOTTA PLAY EVERY DRAWING’
A source told the Seattle Times that with the new drawing comes a responsibility to play every time.
“You can’t skip one drawing to save a few bucks and then have your numbers come up. You’d kill yourself; you’ve gotta play every drawing,” They said.
MORE STATE DISTINCTIONS
North Dakota “is the only state where voters refused to authorize a state lottery, in part because the state already has so many other forms of gambling, including charity casinos,” the survey reports.
South Dakota law requires that you be at least 18 years old to purchase a lottery ticket, and 21 years to play on a video lottery terminal.
Arizona is an example. It is a misdemeanor for anyone under 18 to sell a lottery card, but it is permissible to give a minor a lottery gift ticket.
-
WHERE TO BUY TICKETS
Fancy buying a ticket? Visit the Powerball site here.
HOW TO PLAY POWERBALL
Players select five numbers from 1 to 69; and one Powerball number from 1 to 26.
For the chance to win the Jackpot, players must match all five Powerball numbers and the red Powerball.
FOURTH MONDAY NIGHT DRAWING
Powerball added a third weekly drawing on Mondays this summer.
-
NO GUARANTEE OF JACKPOT
There is no guarantee that a jackpot will be awarded for every lottery drawing – it grows until it is won.
Other cash prizes may also be included.
STATES WITHOUT LOTTERIES
Utah, Hawaii, and Tennessee do not allow any forms of commercial gambling.
Utah does not even allow social bets, according to the survey.
Nevada’s state Constitution prohibits any lotteries except charity raffles.
WHAT IS THE PRICE OF A POWERBALL TICK?
Powerball tickets cost $2 per play.
Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.
PLAYERS CANNOT REMAIN ANNONYMOUS IN CALIFORNIA
On the other hand, states like California entirely forbid lottery winners to remain anonymous.
It is advised to read your state’s regulations regarding lottery winnings before playing for cash.
MORE WAYS TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS
Experts advise setting up an LLC or trust to make large purchases without revealing your identity.
It is crucial to consult a financial advisor and a lawyer when protecting the privacy of lottery winners and managing their funds.
Many people also use a disguise to claim large amounts of money and hold press conferences. This tactic is legal, depending on where you live.
HOW CAN ANONYMOUS YOU REMAIN AFTER WINNING A LOTTERY PRIZE?
You have many options to keep your identity anonymous when you win a lottery prize.
You can conceal your identity by purchasing a lottery ticket that is not required to be drawn in a state.
You can also avoid revealing your identity to anyone who wins the lottery.
Another option to keeping anonymous is to delete your social media accounts, change your phone number, or address.