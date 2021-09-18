LIVE Lottery Results Powerball winning numbers for jackpot are drawn after Mega Millions Draw!

TONIGHT’S Powerball numbers have been drawn for the estimated $432million jackpot – after Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot of $383million.

The numbers are 01, 04, 18, 46, 62, and 25 on the red Power Ball with a Power Play of 3X.

The winning Mega Millions of numbers on Tuesday were 04-13-19-63-64 with a Mega Ball of 16 and a Megaplier of 2X.

Despite the huge sum, it is still some way behind the drawing on January 13, 2016, which was worth $1.58billion.

The Powerball jackpot will be followed by the MegaMillions draw on Friday with an estimated $405million prize pool and a cash option of $294.7million.

