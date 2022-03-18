Listening to your partner sleep could save their life.

Although it might seem a little creepy, it can actually be beneficial for your partner’s health to observe them while they sleep.

You don’t need to look at them intently in order to save their lives. All you have to do is listen.

1 It could save their lives if they listen to you while they sleep. Credit: Getty

Experts recommend that you pay attention to heavy snoring.

Central Recorder spoke to Dr Verena Sen, a sleep expert at Emma SleepAlthough it is often dismissed as an annoying habit, heavy snoring can pose a serious problem.

She explained, “Sleep Apnoea” is a chronic disorder of sleep that causes the upper airway to become blocked or partially blocked during sleep. It can lead to sleep fragmentation and decreased oxygen content.

“As well as drowsiness and fatigue during the day, cognitive dysfunction and impaired work performance, sleep apnoea has been identified as a risk factor for other clinical consequences such as hypertension, cardiovascular disease and stroke.”

Sleep apnoea refers to a condition where breathing stops and restarts when you are asleep.

The most common symptoms include feeling tired, having trouble concentrating, mood swings and feeling very tired. NHS says.

Dr. Senn explained that sleep apnoea may go undiagnosed, and it could happen without the patient even realizing.

Sleep partners can play an important role in recognising and treating this serious disease.

“Milder forms of sleep apnoea can be treated by maintenance of a regular sleep pattern, weight reduction, or quitting smoking”She added.

You should also be aware of other symptoms such as sleep apnoea. Experts say that if your snoring becomes unbearable, it is worth visiting your GP.

Many people do not know that they snore at Night.

It’s not normal for your partner to stop breathing, gasp for breath, or snore. This is something that should be addressed by a specialist.

People suffering from obstructive sleep disorder will also experience high blood pressure as a result of the stress their bodies have been under.

If you stop breathing in your sleep, your nervous systems kicks in and raises blood pressure. This can also release stress hormones, which will slowly increase your blood pressure.

Dr Senn explained that other disorders of sleep such as sleep apnoea can also cause health problems.

JET LAG

She stated that jet lag is a common sleep disorder among people who travel long distances.

She explained that jet lag is when our circadian rhythms, or body clocks (our natural sleep-wake cycle and internal clock) are temporarily disrupted by changing time zones. This is more common when we travel east.

“When our circadian rhythm is out of tune with our new environment, we can experience headaches, stomach problems, and difficulty falling asleep at night as well.

These are the things you should know to help your partner stop his or her snoring There are ways to stop your partner from snoring too loud. The NHS recommends these measures: Lose weight: For those who are overweight, you can exercise and follow a healthy eating plan to lose weight. Snoring can be caused by excess tissue in the throat.

For those who are overweight, you can exercise and follow a healthy eating plan to lose weight. Snoring can be caused by excess tissue in the throat. It’s time to change it: Change you’re sleeping pattern and Sleep on your side not you’re back

Change you’re sleeping pattern and Sleep on your side not you’re back Move it Raise the head of your bed by about 4 inches

Raise the head of your bed by about 4 inches Stop: Stop smoking and cut down on alcohol

Stop smoking and cut down on alcohol It is important to treat it as such: Nasal strips or an external nasal dilator

Nasal strips or an external nasal dilator It’s time to get rid of it: Treat nasal congestion or obstruction – if you have a stuffy nose clear it out

Treat nasal congestion or obstruction – if you have a stuffy nose clear it out Adjust: Adjust your sleeping pattern. Adults should get at least seven hours sleep each night

Adjust your sleeping pattern. Adults should get at least seven hours sleep each night It can be reduced: Watch what you eat before bed. Snoring can be caused when you eat large meals, or certain foods like dairy.

Watch what you eat before bed. Snoring can be caused when you eat large meals, or certain foods like dairy. Exercise: Try an anti snoring exercise- Exercising your mouth and tongue

“Jet lag is pretty common and most will have experienced or are able to recognise the effects of jet lag.

“It usually takes one day for each time zone to adjust.

“For example, travelling from London to New York, you cross 5 time zones, so it will take approximately 5 days for your body to adjust properly.”

Dr. Senn suggested that one way to combat jet lag is to resynchronize your circadian rhythm quicker by getting plenty of sunlight every morning and throughout the day.

INSOMNIA

If you are having trouble falling asleep, you may have another sleep disorder.

Dr. Senn stated that around 30% of adults have insomnia, which is when they struggle to get to sleep.

She said this is usually divided into two types, Onset Insomnia is the difficulty falling asleep, and Maintenance Insomnia is the difficulty staying asleep.

Common triggers include anxiety and distress as well as emotional concerns.

“This emotional arousal leads to an overactive sympathetic nervous system that controls the body’s fight-or-flight mechanism, releasing the stress hormone cortisol and making it extremely difficult for our body to rest and fall asleep.”

There are many treatments for insomnia, including medication, psychotherapy and behavioural therapy.

You should always consult your doctor before you take sleeping pills. People can develop dependence and not see the results they desire due to sleeping pills distorting their natural sleep patterns.

Talking therapies, such as cognitive-behavioural therapy, focus on addressing the anxieties or issues which may be causing insomnia and may be a more effective long-term solution for many, Dr Senn added.