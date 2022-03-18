Gwen Stefani absolutely stuns in Rodeo-Inspired Ensemble

Gwen Stefani was as cool and beautiful as ever when she took to the rotating star stage at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s March 15 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. During a performance, she showed off her stunning ensemble. RodeoHouston UnpluggedInterview with Stefani and provided some insight into the inspiration for it. The outfit that Stefani wore during her 2021 Las Vegas residency was similar to the one she wore when she first fell in love with Blake Shelton. The costume was made in two versions, so she could wear one at the rodeo.

The cowgirl’s outfit was all white, with embellishments of embroidered and beaded flowers and shimmering golden fringe. The collar was secured by the most adorable glittered pink bow. Stefani collaborated with fashion designer Jeremy Scott to create the look. He was referring to a cartoon picture she found. NotingThe interviewers said: “he made a real version of it.” The outfit — complete with white high-heeled cowboy boots — was the perfect match for her debut at the venue.

“I’m feeling nostalgic because I’ve waited two years for this,”She said it during her set, according To CultureMap. “[Back then], I had a life in Anaheim, California. Now I live in Oklahoma and I’m at a rodeo. I feel like we are family now!”Nostalgia fuelled the evening when Stefani mixed No Doubt tracks with her own songs, making for many sing-along moments. The fashionista has left a lasting impression.