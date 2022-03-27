List of Best Picture Oscar nominees With a Black Director

List of Best Picture Oscar nominees With a Black Director
By Tom O'Brien
While the history of Best Picture nominees directed or produced by Black filmmakers is not extensive, it is growing at a rapid pace. Lee Daniels “Precious”The 2009 Best Picture nomination for Best Picture was the first by a Black director. Since then, nine other films by Black directors have been included in the Oscars’ Best Picture list. Here is the complete list.

Precious

Lionsgate

Lee Daniels “Precious” (2009) •Daniels’ Harlem-set drama was the first to be nominated for Best Picture. Mo’Nique was nominated for best supporting actress, while Geoffrey Fletcher was awarded the Best Adapted Screenplay award. “The Hurt Locker”The top prize was won.

12 Years a Slave lupita nyong'o

Fox Searchlight

Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave” (2013) • Although McQueen lost the Best Director trophy to Alfonso Cuarón for “Gravity,”He did win Best Picture as a Black producer for his gritty portrayal of the South.

David Oyelowo in "Selma" martin luther king

Paramount

Ava DuVernay “Selma” (2014) •DuVernay’s Martin Luther King Jr. biopic was lost to “Birdman”Best Picture was not awarded, but Common’s song won. “Glory.”

Fences

Paramount

Denzel Washington’s “Fences” (2016) •Washington directed and starred on this acclaimed adaptation from August Wilson’s play. Viola Davis was the only one to go home with gold.

Moonlight La La Land theater

A24

Barry Jenkins “Moonlight” (2016) •Jenkins was awarded the adapted screenplay trophy. Damien Chazelle won the directing award. “La La Land,”He then won Best Picture, one of the most surprising upsets in Oscar History (a surprise that was exacerbated by some envelope confusion).

Get Out 100% fresh rotten tomatoes

Universal

Jordan Peele “Get Out” (2017) •Peele was awarded Best Original Screenplay, but he lost the top prize for his socially conscious horror story. “The Shape of Water.”

Black Panther Infinity War

Disney

Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther” (2018) • Coogler’s Marvel epic is the first superhero movie to earn a Best Picture nomination. But South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite”The top prize was won by the winner.

BlacKkKlansman

Highlight Features

Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” (2018) •Lee was nominated for his first directing award for this fact-based drama that follows an African American cop who attempts to enter the Ku Klux Klan in 1970s. Lee was not nominated for the directing category but he did receive a competitive Oscar nomination for his screenplay. He shared it with Charlie Wachtel and David Rabinowitz.

Judas and the Black Messiah

Warner Bros.

Shaka King “Judas and the Black Messiah” (2021) • Shaka King’s second feature film was based on Fred Hampton’s true story and received six Oscar nominations. King, along with Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas, won two Oscar nominations.

king-richard-will-smith

Warner Bros.

Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” (2022) • Reinaldo Marc Green was at the forefront of the story about Richard Williams, Venus and Serena Williams’ father, who was a pioneer in this field.”Monsters and Men”() led the film to six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor For Will Smith and Best Supporting Actress For Aunjanue Ellis.

