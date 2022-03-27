Blake Shelton Allegedly asked Gwen Stefani Not to Change Her Face and Get Plastic Surgery. Unverified Report Says

Are fans begging Gwen StefaniTo get off the fillers? One tabloid claims the No Doubt singer’s obsession with cosmetic surgery is causing problems in her marriage to Blake Shelton. Here’s what we know about Stefani’s new look.

Gwen Stefani ‘Gets Her Freak On’?

This week, National Enquirer reports Gwen Stefani’s “horrified pals”They warn her to stop using cosmetic fillers. According to sources, Stefani “stunned fans”During a recent outing. “It’s no secret she’s been obsessed with Botox and filler for years—but she’s really gone overboard now,”An insider’s guide to cooking. “She can’t even move her face and her smile looks distorted because of all the filler!”

But fans aren’t the only ones concerned. Sources say Stefani’s husband Blake Shelton is even noticing a problem. “Her friends and even Blake have been on her case to lay off the cosmetic procedures and just be herself,”The snitch trusts. “No one would fault her for trying to look young and hop, but she’s getting more and more freakish looking!”

Fans Urge Stefani To ‘Lay Off Freakish Fillers’?

This report is nothing but a crude insult to Gwen Stefani. The outlet isn’t talking to any “pals”Or “fans” of the singer, and they certainly aren’t talking to Blake Shelton. It’s clear that no one involved with this report has any respect for Stefani, and their opinions on her appearance are absolutely meaningless. Stefani is allowed to get whatever procedures she wants; it’s her body and it’s her money. Stefani is stunning, and it doesn’t matter what. Stefani clearly smiles and moves her face in this behind-the scenes video she posted during her rodeo performance.

This is a gross exaggeration at best. And at worst, this is a blatant and unwarranted attack against Stefani’s looks, and we just aren’t here for it. While the outlet feigns concern for Stefani’s wellbeing, it’s obvious that it only ever wanted to make fun of her. On a side note: Stefani and Shelton seem more in love than ever.

More Sham Reporting from The Tabloid

This is far from being the first time. National Enquirer Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani were the targets of this investigation. The outlet reported last year that the couple had gotten into a screaming match, and almost called off their wedding. The magazine also reported that the couple was close to a $230 million divorce, less than a year after their marriage. And more recently, the publication alleged Shelton was feuding with Stefani’s ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The Inquire It has made it very clear that it does not like Blake Shelton or Gwen Stefani.

Similar Stories from Suggest

Katie Holmes’ Face Has Changed So Much Since Her First Red Carpet

Fans express concern after Jessica Simpson posts an outfit inspired by Son

Kanye West Allegedly Seeking Full Custody, Finds Fault With Kim Kardashian’s Parenting, Sources Claim