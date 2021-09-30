Lisa Snowdon ‘piled on 3 stone’ in a year while perimenopausal & suffered ‘brain fog, anxiety and fits of rage’

AT 49, Lisa Snowdon appears to have barely aged since her high flying days as a model.

Like many women in the UK, Snowdon found herself struggling with the effects of menopause.

2 Lisa Snowdon says she piled on three stone in a year in 2017 while menopausal Credit: Rex Features

2 Lisa is launching the Fabulous Menopause Matters campaign Credit: Supplied

And Lisa, who is today launching the Fabulous Menopause Matters campaign, says that going through menopause was anything but smooth sailing, seeing her battling with her weight and bouts of anxiety.

Speaking to Fabulous, Lisa says: “In 2017, aged 44, I began to really pile on weight – around 3st over the next year or so – and I was having brain fog, anxiety, and real fits of rage.

“In 2018, I went to the doctor for blood tests, which was when I got the bombshell that I was perimenopausal. It all finally made sense, but it was hard to process.”

The news came as a huge blow for Lisa, crushing her dreams of starting a family with “brilliant” partner George Smart, 43, an entrepreneur.

She says: “Though it’s still possible for some women to have a baby in perimenopause, I knew my partner and I probably wouldn’t be able to have a biological child now.

“We’d discussed it in the past, but hadn’t started trying, so I knew we’d have to explore other options in the future if we did want to become parents. George was brilliant about it and told me we could look into alternative ways in the future. It was a lot to come to terms with.”

Lisa’s diagnosis was devastating, but it allowed her to finally receive the support she needed.

“The doctor put me on HRT with a bioidentical progesterone cream that I could apply to my inner arm, and for the next 18 months things improved,” She said.

“My periods and anxiety settled down and my energy levels came back a bit.

“But by the start of 2020, I was suffering from insomnia and the worst hot flushes. George was supportive but I felt horrible and totally unsatisfied.

“Last March, I was finally prescribed oestrogen as well as body-identical, much cheaper progesterone, and it was like a miracle. In three months, the brain fog and hot flushes subsided and I felt more like me. I also started working with Naomi Potter – AKA @drmenopausecare – to help women going through the changes I had.

“Finding the right HRT has given me my life back. I’ve got va-va-voom and confidence, and it’s a bonus that I feel attractive and sexy again, which has been so important for my relationship. At the moment I’m using an oestrogen spray, a progesterone pill, as well as testosterone.”

Fabulous Menopause Matters An estimated one in five of the UK’s population are currently experiencing it. Yet the menopause is still whispered in hush tones like it’s something to be embarrassed about. Women have suffered silently for centuries because of the stigma associated with this transition. Central Recorder is determined to end the stigma attached to the transition and launch the Fabulous Menopause Matters campaign. The campaign has three aims: To make HRT free in England

To get every workplace to have a menopause policy to provide support

To bust taboos around the menopause The campaign has been backed by a host of influential figures including Baroness Karren Brady CBE, celebrities Lisa Snowdon, Jane Moore, Michelle Heaton, Zoe Hardman, Saira Khan, Trisha Goddard, as well as Dr Louise Newson, Carolyn Harris MP, Jess Phillips MP, Caroline Nokes MP and Rachel Maclean MP. Fabulous conducted exclusive research and surveyed 299 women in Britain aged 45-65. The results showed that 49% suffered from depression and 7% felt suicidal during the menopause. Respondents said that they don’t have enough support available for menopausal ladies, which is unacceptable. It’s time to change that.

What is the menopause? When does it typically begin? Menopause is an inevitable part of ageing. It usually occurs when a woman is between 45 and 55 years of age. Menopause occurs when a woman reaches 51 years old in the UK. Menopause occurs when the body’s oestrogen levels start to decrease. These times can be shorter or abruptly stop. Women will then find it difficult to fall pregnant naturally after menopause. One in 100 women will experience menopause in their 40s. This is called premature ovarian failure or premature menopause. Numerous celebrities, such as Lisa Snowdon, Davina McAll, Michelle Heaton, and Zoe Hardman have shared their stories. What are the symptoms? The symptoms of menopause can appear months to years before your period stops. They can also last up to four years after your last period. Symptoms include: Hot flushes

Changing or irregular periods

Difficulty in sleeping

Anxiety and loss of confidence

Low mood, irritability and depression

Night sweats

Vaginal dryness or discomfort during sex

Reduced libido (sex drive)

Problems with concentration or memory

Weight gain

Bladder control

Lisa also relies on regular exercise to help even out her anxiety.

“I do a mix of cardio and weight training to get mood-boosting endorphins flooding my body, and I try to limit caffeine, because it can set my anxiety off,” She said.

“Now, I feel amazing. I’m going to be 50 in January, and it’s been a year since I last had a period, so I’m officially menopausal.

“It’s a relief to not have periods or pain any more – it’s like a new chapter of my life is starting. I want other women out there to know that it can be the same for them, too.”

