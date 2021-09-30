Kelly Clarkson Unearths Her Tweet About Ariana Grande From 8 Years Ago

Kelly Clarkson Unearths Her Tweet About Ariana Grande From 8 Years Ago
By Tom O'Brien
Fans are already living for this duo. “Kelliana forever,” one wrote, while another said, “this makes my heart warm.” 

Earlier this month, Ari jointed Kelly on The Kelly Clarkson Show where they essentially gushed over one another. The host called her “funny as hell.”  

“This is the coolest thing about you though,” Kelly shared. “Backstage, I have to have my eye makeup redone. Like, she’s hysterical. She’s so funny. Very quick-witted. I didn’t know this about you.” 

Ari later told her, “You all made me feel so comfortable and are the nicest people.”

She might be changing her mind, however, after receiving this salty text from Blake.

