Lionsgate Names Eric Kops as Head of Global Comms

Lionsgate has named public relations executive Eric Kops as head of Global Communications and Earned Media for the studio’s Film Group, Marisa Liston, Lionsgate’s president of Global Marketing announced on Thursday.

Kops’ new role will see him overseeing global feature film publicity for all large theatrical releases, multiplatform releases and catalog. Kops will also oversee the Film Group’s strategic communications.

Kops was officially appointed to the position by Liston last year when he was promoted to head the Global Marketing department. Kops previously held the position and will report back to Liston.

“Eric could not be more respected for his creativity, intelligence, experience, and leadership skills, which made him the perfect choice to head up the department,”Liston stated this in a statement. “His impeccable relationships with talent and representatives, alongside his thorough understanding of every aspect of the job from strategy to media training, have made him an invaluable addition to our overall marketing team.”

Kops joined Lionsgate as a member in 2020. He worked on “Spiral: From the Book of Saw”And “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,”As well as “American Underdog.”He is currently the leader of publicity campaigns. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,”The upcoming film stars Pedro Pascal and Nicolas Cage. “John Wick: Chapter 4; White Bird: A Wonder Story,” “Borderlands,”Starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jack Black “About My Father,”Robert De Niro and Sebastian Maniscalco star in the film “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,”The Judy Blume classic adaptation, written by Kelly Fremon Craig and produced by James L. Brooks. Also, the untitled Adele Lim comedy project.

Kops, who is a veteran publicist, has been involved in entertainment marketing since 1991. Prior to joining Summit Entertainment as SVP of Publicity, Kops worked for Lionsgate, where he managed campaigns for movies including “The Shining”, and was also a Lionsgate company. “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “The Hurt Locker,”It won six Oscars, including Best Picture. “Twilight” saga films.

Kops was an EVP of Worldwide Publicity and Promotions at MGM/UA for six years before joining Summit. Kops was then promoted to the position of SVP Publicity at Paramount Pictures.

Kops was also a publicist and produced the independent movie. “Do You Take This Man,”Starring Anthony Rapp and Jonathan Bennett, Alyson Hanigan, Thomas Dekker, Mackenzie Astin, Mackenzie Astin, Mackenzie Astin. The film centers on the wedding of a homosexual couple. The film’s wedding scene was shot the day after the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision in favor of gay marriage.