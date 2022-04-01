This Netflix movie received a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

The inclusion of man’s best friend in a motion picture isn’t by itself a guarantee of success or ratings supremacy. But as the case of Netflix’s original drama Ruby rescues RubyShows, often a heartwarming story centered around a furry, cute good boy, is more than enough to get people watching.

In fact, as of the time of this writing, Netflix’s newly released movie starring Grant Gustin and Scott Wolf has a perfect 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s on the critics’ side, while the audience score is almost as high (90 percent).

It is Ruby rescues Ruby a true story?

In terms of the plot, here’s what the film (which Netflix says is based on a true story) is all about. “State trooper Dan (Grant Gustin) dreams of joining the K-9 Search & Rescue team, but no one will give him the chance,” the streamer’s summary reads. “Shelter dog Ruby dreams of having a home, but is running out of hope. When fate brings Dan and Ruby together, it’s their unshakable bond that helps them face their toughest challenge yet.”

Director Katt Shea’s film has a little bit of the Hallmark feel. Not that that’s meant as a disparagement. Netflix’s business is to acquire and keep subscribers. It requires all types of content. It includes everything from lowbrow comedies, Korean-language dramas and reality shows to high-profile titles like Bridgerton.

As for Ruby rescues Ruby, it’s based on the short stories Ruby: A Dogwink Story Dogwink Ruby Louise DuArt, Squire Rushnell

Rotten Tomatoes reviews

Over at IMDbBased on 4,100 ratings, the current movie rating is 7.2/10. Rotten Tomatoes has similar ratings at the moment. The review aggregation website has almost universally received praise from critics. One Screen RantNot noted by the writer “Rescued by Ruby isn’t exactly a perfect or deep movie, but it is bound to draw smiles and tears from anyone who has cuddled with a dog of their own.”

Short, sweet & heartwarming. It was great.

These movies are heartwarming and feel-good. It’s not too extravagant, but it is a good story to entertain you. Also, doggos!

Loved it … What a nice story based on real events of a rescued dog doing such a great job for K-9. The fact that the dog who plays the role of the dog is himself a rescued dog is just as charming. Bravo!

