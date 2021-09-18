Lionel Messi struggling to settle at PSG, Newcastle vs Leeds build-up, Jack Wilshere Arsenal transfer LATEST

FOOTBALL NEWS

This weekend’s Premier League action got underway in style with a humdinger at St James’ Park last night.

In a context of increasing pressure on Steve Bruce, Newcastle United fought with Leeds.

Things intensified when Raphinha gave the visitors the lead in the 13th minute, with the Brazilian’s cross finding its way into the back of the net following Rodrigo’s smart dummy.

After Joelinton’s lay-off, the Toon rallied and Allan Saint-Maximin, a lively player, equalised brilliantly at the half-time break.

Each team tried their best to find a winner during the second 45. They combined 38 shots on goal.

Both teams had to settle for a point. Steve Bruce was jeered and booed at the final whistle, and his fans were chanting for him not to be fired.

Today’s action features six Premier League games, including Arsenal’s trip to Burnley and Liverpool’s Anfield clash with Crystal Palace.

In the Championship, Wayne Rooney’s Derby County host Stoke City, amid a gloomy backdrop of entering administration.

Fans across the globe will send best wishes for Brazilian icon Pele, who entered intensive care last night after a brain tumour was removed earlier in this month.