Single Mother Saves £2,200 on garden transformation With DIY hacks and Favourite shops!

A mum who was quoted £2,700 for a garden makeover managed to do the job with a friend for just £500.

Lynda Chadwick, 54, from York, was able to save an impressive £2,200 by taking on the project herself.

The mum-of-three says she “hated” her garden and wanted to do it up as she hadn’t sat outside in the five years she’d live on her property.

After seeing the transformations of gardens on Gardens On A Budget, she was inspired to transform her yard.

Speaking to LatestDeals.co.uk, Lynda said: “I decided to do my own makeover with help from my friend Sharon to try and make it look better….and partway through the transformation project

“It was Sharon who pushed me into it, so we did it together. I’m a single mum so had no help from men, and even though I have three sons, they didn’t help as I wanted it to be my project.”

Lynda’s garden was originally an abandoned space, with a paved area covered in debris and a sun lounger on the grass.

Although she had hoped to have the pros come in, the cost was too high.

Lynda was able to save money by getting products from her friends or family for free or at a low price.

This meant she could afford some of the more expensive items, including stones which were £75 a tonne.

She also purchased log rolls from The Range at £5.99 each, although she only had to buy five as she got seven rolls free from her friend.

The fence paint came from B&Q and was £24 a tin, and Lynda picked up a barbecue for £30 and a sunbed for £50 from Facebook Marketplace.

The other costs involved were two black rolls to go under the stones, which were £10.50 each, and she paid £60 for someone to take away all of the dug-up topsoils.

Lynda stated that the project took three weeks and was worth the effort.

She said: “The first step was to dig up about five tonnes of soil and grass. There was also a concrete post buried under the soil, so that had to come up.

“I dug up all the paving slabs and killed all the weeds, then put black roll down before wheelbarrowing in three tonnes of stones.

“Next up, we painted the fence and replaced two panels that were broken. I bought lights for each post and a log roll to edge it all.

“I also got hold of several plants and a palm tree for free – luckily, my dad was moving, so he gave them all to me and that saved me a fair bit of money.

“The project was definitely hard going at times. Halfway through, I did say I wish I’d never started it and I could see no end.

“But Sharon said ‘come on, we can do this!’ So we did. I’m so happy with the result and finally, I have a beautiful space to sit out in after five years.”

Tom Church, the co-founder of LatestDeals.co.uk, said: “Wow, Lynda should be really proud of her work here. It’s lush!

“The labor definitely sounds like it was hard going but she got through it so props to her. Now her garden is a wonderful space to sit out in and no doubt an inspiration to others.”