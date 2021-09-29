Lindsay Lohan’s mom Dina pleads guilty to drunken driving hit-and-run

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Dina Lohan, Lindsay Lohan’s mother, pleaded guilty to drunken driving Tuesday and is expected to be sentenced to 18 days in jail and five years’ probation for rear-ending another car on Long Island and leaving the scene.

Lohan, 59, was driving with a suspended license on Jan. 11, 2020, when she crashed into another car near Merrick Mall, prosecutors in Nassau County said.

The driver called police and followed Lohan to her home when she didn’t stop, authorities said.

According to court documents, the police officer who responded found Lohan in the driver’s seat of her Mercedes with the engine on, and observed her with the odor of alcohol on her breath, glassy eyes and slurred speech.

The officer said, at the time of the 2020 incident, that when Lohan got out of the car, she fell to the ground and accused the officer of pushing her, and claimed she had only had one glass of wine.

Lohan pleaded guilty driving while intoxicated, and leaving the accident scene. On Dec. 3, she will be sentenced.

She was convicted of aggravated drunken driving in 2014 following an earlier arrest in Nassau and ordered to perform community service and participate in an anti-drunken driving program.

Lohan starred in the reality TV show "Living Lohan," which appeared on E! between May and July 2008.

Lohan’s attorney received a message requesting comment.

Contributing: The Associated Press