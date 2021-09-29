Jake Gyllenhaal Was Almost Cast as This Character in Zoolander

Sure, Jake Gyllenhaal may be really, really, ridiculously good looking, but it seems that even his charm and good looks couldn’t land him the role of Hansel in Zoolander.

Ben Stiller recently spoke to Esquire about making the film, which turns 20 years old this year, revealing that Owen Wilson was always his first pick to play Hansel. They needed a backup actor in case Owen was unable to take on the role.

Jake is the perfect choice. Ben said that he was among the actors who auditioned to portray Hansel, Derek Zoolander’s rival.

Ben shared, “The only one that I remember clearly was a young Jake Gyllenhaal doing this wide-eyed version of Hansel that was really funny.”

Ultimately, Owen’s schedule cleared up, allowing the Wedding Crashers actor to star in the now-iconic comedy.