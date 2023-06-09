Lindsay Lohan, pregnant and holding her baby bump in new photos

Lindsay Lohan has graced the cover for Allure magazine In a photo taken earlier this month, pregnant actresses can be seen cuddling their baby bumps. The mom-to be glows before the camera in the latest photos. One image shows her putting a hand to her belly while wearing a flowing, black dress. Check out the style below.

Lohan told the publication that she was excited to experience the joy of being a mother. She also added “happy tears.” It’s who I am. It’s likely baby emotions now. “It’s overwhelming, but in a positive way.” Lohan has also said that her Freaky Friday costar Jamie Lee Curtis gave some excellent advice on how she can balance her career as a film star with being a mom.

Lohan’s first pregnancy announcementTMZBack in March. Lohan’s husband Bader Hammas of Credit Suisse said that “We look forward to our next chapter in life and our excitement for the arrival of our new child.” Lohan shared an Instagram photo of a baby onesie with the caption “Coming Soon” and “We’re blessed and excited!” It will be Lohan’s first child.

After three years of dating, Lohan announced her engagement to Shammas — a financier — on November 28, 2021. Several months later — on July 2, 2022 — a rep for Lohan confirmed that she and Shammas were married. It was after Lohan referred Shammas to as “husband” on her Instagram birthday, which sparked a buzz among fans.

She posted a picture of herselfLohan posted a picture of her and Shammas, in which she displayed the wedding band. “I’m the luckiest person in the entire world. Your search for me was a perfect match. You were able to discern that I needed both happiness and grace. It is amazing that you’re my husband. “My life is my everything. This is how every woman should feel everyday.”

Shammas also gave Lohan an Cartier bracelet on their first holiday together. In November of last year, Lohan toldVoguethat she planned to pass the bracelet — which considers the most memorable present she has ever been given — on to their daughter if they ever had children. Lohan told reporters that the bracelet would always be with her and pass to their daughter once they had children.