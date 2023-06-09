When Is Black Mirror Season 6 Coming Out? Complete Episode Guide

The highly anticipated sixth season of the dystopian anthology series “Black Mirror” is finally making its way to Netflix after a long wait. Creator Charlie Brooker has promised a mix of unsettling and unpredictable stories that push the boundaries of the show’s established format. With a star-studded cast and intriguing episode synopses, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of this thought-provoking and darkly futuristic series. Let’s delve into the details of “Black Mirror” Season 6, including the release date and what to expect from the upcoming episodes.

When Is Black Mirror Season 6 Coming Out?

Netflix has confirmed that “Black Mirror” Season 6 will premiere on June 15, 2023. After a four-year hiatus since the previous season, fans are excited to dive back into the mind-bending world of technology and its impact on society.

Black Mirror Season 6 Episode Guide

Season 6 of “Black Mirror” consists of five episodes, offering a diverse range of stories that explore the potential consequences of technological advancements. Netflix has released the titles and brief synopses for each episode, giving us a glimpse into the intriguing narratives that await viewers.

Episode 1: “Joan is Awful” Synopsis: An average woman discovers a global streaming platform has created a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life, with Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek Pinault portraying her.

Episode 2: “Loch Henry” Synopsis: A young couple arrives in a quiet Scottish town to work on a nature documentary but becomes entangled in a disturbing local story from the past.

Episode 3: “Beyond the Sea” Synopsis: Set in an alternative 1969, two men on a perilous high-tech mission grapple with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy.

Episode 4: “Mazey Day” Synopsis: A troubled starlet is pursued by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the aftermath of a hit-and-run incident.

Episode 5: “Demon 79” Synopsis: In Northern England, 1979, a timid sales assistant is informed that she must commit terrible acts to prevent a disaster.

Black Mirror Season 6 Cast

Like previous seasons, “Black Mirror” Season 6 features a whole new cast for each episode. The star-studded roster includes notable names such as Salma Hayek Pinault, Annie Murphy, Michael Cera, Himesh Patel, Rob Delaney, Ben Barnes, Samuel Blenkin, Myha’la Herrold, Daniel Portman, John Hannah, Monica Dolan, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Rory Culkin, Auden Thornton, Zazie Beetz, Clara Rugaard, Danny Ramirez, Anjana Vasan, Paapa Essiedu, Katherine Rose Morley, and David Shields.

Conclusion

With its highly anticipated return, “Black Mirror” Season 6 promises to captivate audiences once again with its thought-provoking and dystopian tales. The five distinct episodes, featuring a star-studded cast, offer a unique exploration of the impact of technology on society. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release date of June 15, 2023, and are excited to experience the unsettling and unpredictable stories that have become the hallmark of the series. Get ready to enter the twisted and dark world of “Black Mirror” once more.