Lin-Manuel Miranda: Some Interesting Facts

He has teamed up “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”JJ Abrams, director, to compose the song “Jaba Flow.”





Lin-Manuel Miranda, JJ Abrams rapping “Jaba Flow”In 2016.



Bruce Glikas/Getty Images







On May 4, 2016, (“Star Wars”Day), Miranda, and Abrams This is how the song was performedIt is written in “Huttese” — the language spoken by Jaba the Hutt — for a crowd of fans waiting outside the Richard Rogers Theatre hoping to score “Hamilton” tickets.

Miranda also said that the song is a reference to Shaggy.

“I went to a website that had all of the Huttese glossary of terms and it translates as, ‘No, lover, lover. It wasn’t me,'”Miranda spoke to the crowd. “It’s literally a Shaggy intergalactic remix.”

Miranda and Abrams recorded and published the song “Jaba Flow”Shag F. Kava was used as the pseudonym. If you’re a hardcore. “Star Wars”Fan you might have decoded the name already, but Miranda was for those less passionate fans. TwitterTo explain the deeper meaning in 2019,

“Here’s the deepest Star Wars trivia: SHAG is @jjabrams and my kids’ initials, KAVA the 1st syllables of our wives’ names. But I had another kid. So now…they’re SHAG F. KAVA,”Miranda tweeted the following.