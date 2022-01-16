Lin-Manuel Miranda: Some Interesting Facts

He has teamed up “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”JJ Abrams, director, to compose the song “Jaba Flow.”
On May 4, 2016, (“Star Wars”Day), Miranda, and Abrams This is how the song was performedIt is written in “Huttese” — the language spoken by Jaba the Hutt — for a crowd of fans waiting outside the Richard Rogers Theatre hoping to score “Hamilton” tickets.
Miranda also said that the song is a reference to Shaggy.
“I went to a website that had all of the Huttese glossary of terms and it translates as, ‘No, lover, lover. It wasn’t me,'”Miranda spoke to the crowd. “It’s literally a Shaggy intergalactic remix.”
Miranda and Abrams recorded and published the song “Jaba Flow”Shag F. Kava was used as the pseudonym. If you’re a hardcore. “Star Wars”Fan you might have decoded the name already, but Miranda was for those less passionate fans. TwitterTo explain the deeper meaning in 2019,
“Here’s the deepest Star Wars trivia: SHAG is @jjabrams and my kids’ initials, KAVA the 1st syllables of our wives’ names. But I had another kid. So now…they’re SHAG F. KAVA,”Miranda tweeted the following.