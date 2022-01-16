Every Horror Movie Reference in The New Sequel

This is the new “Scream,”Although technically it is the fifth entry in this franchise, it is still simply called “Scream,”Both legacy characters, such as Courteney Cox and David Arquette, are seen. “Scream”Queen Neve Campbell) and other characters (played by Melissa Barrera and Mikey Madison, Jack Quaid, Jasmin Savoy brown) are under threat from a new killer in the Ghostface mask.

But don’t worry, it’s not all fountains of gore and tentatively answered phone calls. There’s plenty of fun to be had as well, with a cunning mix of commentary and thrills. It’s with that, that we present: every movie referenced in the new “Scream,”With light, semi-spoiler commentary. The references to the original films as well as the in-universe are obvious “Stab”Series are not included.

“The Babadook”

“It Follows”

“Hereditary”

“The Witch”

They are all mentioned in the opening sequence of the bit about “elevated horror,”The term used to describe more serious-minded independent horror movies, many of which are released by A24. Jenna Ortega pleads with the killer that she isn’t really into mainstream horror movies; she’s more into elevated fare.

“Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

Chad Meeks Martin (Mason Gooding), one among the newcomers to the block compares his biceps and the characters from the “Fast and the Furious” spin-off movie.

“Halloween”

“Friday the 13th”

Richie Kirsch, Jack Quaid’s beleaguered boyfriend of Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera), refers to both slasher horses as he struggles to deal with his difficult past.

“The Skull”

“Vertigo”

“Psycho”

“The Blob”

“Invasion of the Body Snatchers”

These classic film posters from the genre are displayed next to the memorial home theater system in memory of Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy). There’s also a bonus moment for “Psycho”When someone mentions Hitchcock’s classic, we are taken to the famous scene from the shower sequence.

“Knives Out”

This is in relation to Rian John directing a controversial movie “Stab” sequel.

“Halloween” (2018)

“Terminator: Dark Fate”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

“Star Wars” (new trilogy)

“Jurassic World”

These are referred to in a monologue on how “re-quels”Or “legacy sequels” must maintain characters from the original in order to properly work …

“Child’s Play”

“Black Christmas”

… Unlike these movies, cited as being straight-up remakes that don’t work, because they disregard the tenants and performers from the original films.

“Halloween II” (1981)/”Halloween Kills”

This is more of an esoteric reference. However, both sequels to the franchise take place in hospitals, much like this one. “Scream.”

“Get Out” “Us”

All are in agreement, purists and lovers of elevated horror alike. Jordan Peele is the king.