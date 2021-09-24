Lila Moss follows in mum Kate’s footsteps as she walks the runway in red

Lila Moss follows in mum Kate's footsteps as she walks the runway in red
By Brandon Pitt
In
LILA Moss makes her supermodel mum Kate proud as she follows in her footsteps on the catwalk.

As she opened Richard Quinn’s show, the starlet aged 18 stunned the crowds with her bright red strapless jumpsuit and bleached eyebrows. She also wore a slicked back hairstyle.

Lila Moss was channelling her supermodel mum Kate Moss when she walked the catwalk at the Richard Quinn show Image Credits: Getty
Lila’s appearance was similar to when her mum modelled a red dress for a catwalk in 1996

It echoed when her mum modelled a red dress for a catwalk in 1996.

Lila wrote on Instagram afterwards: “Thank you for having me!”

Kate, 46, beamed as she watched her daughter from her seat on the front row at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square.

Lila’s first catwalk appearance was last October.

Kate, 46, beamed as she watched her daughter from her seat on the front row at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square Image Credits: Getty
