A Young Woman Recalls How She Got Late-Night Call from Wendy’s Manager For the Most Bizzare Reason

When answering her phone, a young woman was met with a blasting voice as the man verbally attacked her. Since then, the TikToker has taken online revenge, outing “Jeremy” for what many believe to be a heinous act.

TikToker bonnie decided to name and shame Jeremy, who she claims is a manager at one of her local Wendy’s restaurants. In her video, she reports that this individual called her late to criticize her over customer feedback.

The TikTok user alleged that the call came through just before 10:00 pm where a furious individual greeted her. Jeremy was livid over bonniedoes review, which included suggestions for Wendy’s to improve.

TikToker bonniedoes.

In her review, the user stated that she suggested more workers at her local Wendy’s if the franchise provided livable wages. During the fiery call, bonniedoes, at one point, exclaimed that the company was struggling to find employees because:

“You’re an [expletive], and you don’t pay people enough to put up with [expletive] like you.”

During this heated exchange, bonniedoes asserted that the man claimed individuals are lazy today. This inactivity, he thought, was why people do not work and leave businesses with a lack of workers.

A commenter on a TikTok posting by bonniedoes.

The TikTok user told him that he was naive to think paying their employees a wage that is beneath the standard salary for one worker is okay when they are doing the job of three employees. Jeremy sarcastically inquired if she wanted to take over.

According to the TikToker, she reported the individual to Wendy’s corporate. Bonniedoes encouraged viewers in the comment section to tag the fast-food franchise they took advantage of, with many criticizing them from all angles.

Individuals commenting on TikTok posts by bonniedoes.

There were, of course, some naysayers in the comments. One included @crazyfishinnut, who claimed that these salaries were meant for high schoolers, which doesn’t lend itself to a livable wage, calling the current generation of youngsters entitled.

The TikTok user did a follow-up video addressing this issue. She stated that Wendy’s shouldn’t base their salaries on how little they could pay a child for them to be willing to work, adding that grown-ups fill in the hours while these kids are at school.

Since COVID-19 hit, there have been labor shortages in America. While many businesses are offering higher salaries and bonuses to draw more employees, some refuse to pay what is considered a livable salary.

A commenter on a TikTok posting by bonniedoes. | Source: tiktok.com/bonniedoes

These allegedly exploitative work environments appear to run rampant in the fast-food industry. Rachael Flowers, a General Manager at Burger King, said that she was unhappy at her job and made her feel miserable.

Flores claimed that her time spent there led to depression. It has been reported that this branch, located in Lincoln, Nebraska, is understaffed, with employees sometimes being forced to work in the kitchen for weeks on end with no air conditioning.

The ex-manager was purportedly once taken to the hospital for dehydration after the temperature reached over 90 degrees. It looks like fast-food chains may have to change their policies regarding employees if they want an efficient workforce.