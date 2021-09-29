Lifetime Holiday Movie Schedule 2021, Lesbian Romance

Lifetime has set its 2021 holiday movie slate, which will see 35 films rollout this season, including the channel’s first-ever project with a lesbian couple as the focus.

Here’s the official description for the “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” movie, titled, “Under the Christmas Tree”:

Aside from that movie, which will debut Dec. 19 at 8/7c on Lifetime, projects on the channel’s holiday slate include films starring Reba McEntire, Melissa Joan Hart, Mario Lopez, Kelly Rowland, Tia Mowry and more celebs.

See the full slate, which begins with “An Ice Wine Christmas” on Nov. 12, below.

An Ice Wine Christmas

Starring Roselyn Sánchez & Lyriq Bent

11/12 at 8pm / 7c

One of Philadelphia’s top wine sommeliers, Camila (Roselyn Sánchez) goes home to the magical vineyards of Evergreen, NY, to take part in the town’s annual Ice Wine Christmas Festival and harvest. While there, Camila spends time with her mother Sunny (Maria del Mar) and sister Beth (AnnaMaria Demara), who manages the local winery for Camila’s former ice wine mentor, Henry (Richard Fitzpatrick). But Camila discovers changes are coming as Henry plans to retire, scaling down the Christmas Festival. Beth also recently hired wine specialist Declan (Lyriq Bent) who plans to take the operation to full year production. Believing in the importance of preserving the magic of ‘Christmas in a bottle’, Camila shares with Declan her passion for Christmas and what an authentic ice wine harvest can bring. An Ice Wine Christmas is produced by Cineflix Media in association with Wishing Floor Films. It is executive produced by Danielle von Zerneck, Jeff Vanderwal, Sherri Rufh & Charles Tremayne. Jill Carter directs the film from Kelly Fullerton’s script.

A Picture Perfect Holiday

Starring Tatyana Ali, Henderson Wade & Dina Meyer

11/13 at 8pm / 7c

Fashion photographer Gaby Jones (Tatyana Ali) is eager to make a name for herself and finally gets her chance when she lands a coveted job at a magazine. Gaby signed up reluctantly to the annual Christmas Photography retreat in Pine Falls, even though she is not a big fan of holidays. When she arrives, she learns her rental has been double booked with wildlife photographer, Sean (Henderson Wade) but soon discovers there’s more to a photo than what you see through the lens. As the two fall for each other, their life choices start to get in the way and the two must decide if they’re willing to take a risk in order to share a picture perfect holiday together. A Picture Perfect Holiday is produced by HYBRID, LLC and includes an original song sung by Tatyana Ali.

Dancing Through the Snow

Starring AnnaLynne McCord, Colin Lawrence & Bianca Lawrence

11/19 at 8pm / 7c

Michael Foster (Colin Lawrence) is a firefighter and devoted single father to 8- year-old Lily (Bianca Lawrence), an aspiring ballerina. Michael is the most attractive bachelor after a viral video of Lily and Michael performing a ballet routine becomes viral. Many women want to date this charming Dad. However, the only woman Michael has eyes for is Lily’s ballet teacher, Olivia (AnnaLynne McCord). Will Michael be able to dance his way into Olivia’s heart? Dancing Through the Snow is produced by Champlain Media. Gilles Laplante and Tom Berry are the executive producers. From a script written by Adam Rockoff, Paul Shapiro directs.

You Make it Feel Like Christmas

Starring Mary Antonini, Michael Xavier, Stephanie Sy & Alex Poch-Goldin

11/20 at 8pm / 7c

Emma (Mary Antonini) is a talented designer who finds herself too busy to return home for the holidays after her work catches the eye of design guru Kate Marguiles (Stephanie Sy), much to her father, Tom’s (Alex Poch-Goldin) dismay. Aaron, her childhood friend and ex-boyfriend, returns from active duty to find her. He makes it his mission for her to return home to enjoy their Christmas traditions. You Make It Feel Like Christmas is produced by MarVista Entertainment. As executive producers, Suzanne L. Berger (executive producer), Larry Grimaldi (producer), Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew (creator), Marianne C. Wunch (producer). Lisa France directs from a screenplay by Guy Yosub and Michael Varrati.

Baking Spirits Bright

Starring Rekha Sharma, Dion Johnstone, Aadila Dosani,Praneet Akilla, Manoj Sood & Nimet Kanji

11/21 at 8pm / 7c

Mira Varma (Rekha Sharma) takes pride in her family’s business of making fruitcakes, despite the decline in its popularity of once being America’s most-gifted holiday confection. When Mira’s parents decide to hire Brady Phillips (Dion Johnstone) and his high-powered marketing company to boost sales for the holidays, Mira must fight to hold onto the heart of the company she loves so much. Baking Spirits Bright is produced by BRB Pictures and Nicely Entertainment. Executive producers include Kristofer McNeeley, Chaya Ransen, Vanessa Shapiro, and Jenni Baynham. Aubrey Arnason directs the film from a script written by Alison Spuck McNeeley.

Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune

Starring Reba McEntire, John Schneider, Candice King & Justin David

11/26 at 8pm / 7c

Years after their personal and professional breakup, the singing duo of Georgia (Reba McEntire) and Joe Winter (John Schneider) agree to reunite after their daughter, Belle (Candice King), asks them to participate in a Christmas Charity concert, only to find themselves getting back in tune on stage and off. Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune is produced by Hartbreak Films with Paula Hart, Reba McEntire and Melissa Joan Hart serving as executive producers. Emily Moss Wilson is the director. The script was written by Juliet Giglio, Keith Giglio.

Merry Liddle Christmas Baby

Starring Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot, Bresha Webb,

Latonya Williams, Jaime M. Callica & Nathan Witte

11/27 at 8pm / 7c

This holiday, the Liddles have much to be merry about! Jacquie Liddle (Kelly Rowland) and her husband Tyler (Thomas Cadrot) are preparing for the arrival of their first baby. Meanwhile, Jacquie’s sister Treena (Latonya Williams) and her husband Julian (Jaime M. Callica) are thinking about adopting a baby themselves, and spirited, fashionista sister Kiara’s (Bresha Webb) relationship with Chris (Nathan Witte) is heating up. With Jacquie’s family expanding in ways she could never have expected, the Liddles are headed for a crazy Christmas filled with merry mayhem and lots of love and laughter. Merry Liddle Christmas Baby is produced by Liddle Road Productions III Ltd and Charles Cooper. Kelly Rowland is the executive producer. Loretha, Tim Weatherspoon, Denielle and Denielle are the others. Allen Lewis and Bianca Versteeg serve as supervising producers. Kelly Fyffe Marshall directs the show from an Andrea Stevens script.

Miracle in Motor City

Starring Tia Mowry, Mark Taylor & Smokey Robinson

11/28 at 8pm / 7c

Amber Dupont (Tia Mowry) bites off more than she can chew when she takes charge of her church’s annual Christmas pageant and inadvertently promises to deliver a special performance by Motown Legend Smokey Robinson. When her best friends secretly enlist Amber’s former flame Eddie (Mark Taylor) to help – the pair reconnect in a quest to find Smokey and convince him to appear. Family, friends and Smokey Robinson join forces to create the most spectacular pageant yet. Miracle in Motor City is produced by Cineflix Media with Tia Mowry, Charles Tremayne, and Jeff Vanderwal serving as executive producers. Gaylyn Fraiche is a consultant for Tia Mowry. Alfons Adetuyi directs a script written by Rhonda Barraka.

Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion

Starring Michelle Argyris, Alonzo B. Slater & Asia’h Epperson

11/29 at 8pm / 7c

Event planner Amy (Michelle Argyris) helps rising singer Tiffanie Christmas (Asia’h Epperson) plan her holiday family reunion. Along the way Amy must navigate some challenging family dynamics, especially amongst Tiffanie’s aunts as well as her own growing feelings for Tiffanie’s cousin, Calvin (Alonzo B. Slater). Will she be able pull off an incredible Christmas family reunion? Stars include Vanessa Williams and Wendy Raquel Robinson. Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion is produced by The Ninth House and Nicely Entertainment. Executive producers are Feras Khatib and Raed Odeh. Vanessa Shapiro, Melody Tsai, and Vanessa Shapiro. Jake Helgren is the director.

Saying Yes to Christmas

Starring Erika Prevost & Romaine Waite

11/30 at 8pm / 7c

A magical Christmas wish makes a career-obsessed June (Erika Prevost) say “Yes” to every invitation while she’s home for the holidays. When Blake (Romaine waite), joins her busy Christmas schedule, it is a chance to rekindle old feelings. June must choose whether to accept her city life and her job or her heart.



Saying Yes to Christmas is produced by Champlain Media. Laurence Braun, Barbara Fisher, Tom Berry and Suzanne Chapman serve as executive producers. From a John Dion script, Graeme Campbell directs.

Match Made in Mistletoe

Starring Natalie Lisinska & Damon Runyan

12/1 at 8pm / 7c

When talented interior designer Emily Barnes (Natalie Lisinska) is hired by a foreign embassy in DC to decorate for their annual holiday charity ball, the newly appointed ambassador Magnus Andersson’s (Damon Runyan) “minimalist” approach creates a roadblock between them. As Emily’s undeniable love for the holiday season begins to thaw his heart, an unexpected romance begins between the two. Match Made in Mistletoe is produced by Champlain Media. Suzanne Chapman, Laurence Braun and Tom Berry serve as executive producers. Adrian Langley directs from a script by Jennifer Edwards, Jennifer Miller and Shannon Latimer. Story by Jennifer Edwards and Amy Taylor.

A Christmas Village Romance

Starring Jake Epstein, Jeni Ross & Oliver Renaud

12/2 at 8pm / 7c

When romance novelist Diana (Jeni Ross) learns that Maple Creek, a charming pioneer village, is struggling to stay afloat, she uses her notoriety to help generate interest in the town by sponsoring a Christmas gala. Diana rallies her family and friends to pitch in, but she’s challenged at every turn by the village blacksmith and town historian, Carter (Jake Epstein). The two of them must work together to save the village before Christmas. Sparks fly. But when her gorgeous cover model and secret crush, Greg (Olivier Renaud), surprises Diana the night before the big Christmas gala, she’s torn on who to choose and must take a page out of her novels to figure out her true happily ever after. A Christmas Village Romance is produced by Neshama Entertainment and MarVista Entertainment. Arnie Zipursky, Marianne C. Wunch, and Marly Reed are the executive producers. Max McGuire directs the show from Scotty Mullen’s script.

A Christmas Dance Reunion

Starring Corbin Bleu & Monique Coleman

12/3 at 8pm / 7c

Successful attorney Lucy Mortimer (Monique Coleman), along with her mother Virginia (Kim Roberts) returns to the Winterleigh Resort to help celebrate the hotel’s final Christmas season. Once there, Lucy is reunited with the owner’s nephew and her childhood Christmas Dance partner, Barrett Brewster (Corbin Bleu). Despite the fact that the resort is in trouble and has stopped hosting holiday events, Lucy continues to lead the charge to recreate the beloved Christmas traditions and bring hope to the resort. Now, Lucy must decide if she’s willing to take a risk on love and partner up once more with Barrett for what could be the last Christmas Dance. A Christmas Dance Reunion is produced by Off Camera Entertainment and Brain Power Studio with Stephanie Slack, Margret H. Huddleston and Beth Stevenson as Executive Producers. Megan Henry Herzlinger and Brian Herzlinger serve as writers. Brian Herzlinger also directs.

Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas

Starring Demetria McKinney, Chaz Lamar Shepherd & Kirk Franklin

12/4 at 8pm / 7c

When Olivia (Demetria McKinney), a young assistant pastor, gets assigned to be a lead pastor at a new church a month before Christmas, she’s fearful she can’t manage the transition, including getting the choir ready to open the town’s annual Winter Jamboree. Olivia finds a new home with her new congregation and also discovers some Christmas romance. A special appearance by Kirk Franklin, and original songs. Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas is produced by Swirl Films and Big Dreams Entertainment. Executive produced by Kirk Franklin and Tracy “Twinkie” Byrd and produced by Leslie Greif, Eric Tomosunas and Ron Robinson. Kourtney Richard directs the script.

My Favorite Christmas Melody

Starring Mýa & Rainbow Sun Francks

12/5 at 8pm / 7c

Once a promising singer-songwriter, Abby (Mýa) now finds herself writing uninspired jingles for commercials. As she heads home for the holidays, she’s enlisted by the local high school music teacher to help save the school arts program. Abby discovers her voice, regains confidence and is able to pursue her dreams. Rainbow Sun Francks is also a star. My Favorite Christmas Melody is produced by Champlain Media. Lexi Lewis, Barbara Fisher, Tom Berry and Suzanne Chapman serve as executive producers. From a Lauren Balson Carter script, Michael Kennedy directs. Story by Josh Brekhus, Lauren Balson Carter.

Secretly Santa

Starring Alicia Dea Josipovoc & Travis Nelson

12/6 at 8pm / 7c

Miranda (Alicia Dea Josipovic) and Paul (Travis Nelson) are business rivals who accidentally meet at a costumed Santa crawl and spend a romantic evening together without learning each other’s identities. Their online romance grows and their businesses merge, resulting in an unwelcome partnership. As they clash while working together on a holiday gift-giving app, their hearts must reconcile their online love when unexpected feelings develop for one another. Secretly Santa is produced by Champlain Media. Laurence Braun, Jayde Siwy, Tom Berry and Suzanne Chapman serve as executive producers. John Dion wrote the script. Sharon Lewis directs.

Christmas Movie Magic

Starring Holly Deveaux & Drew Seeley

12/7 at 8pm / 7c

When entertainment writer Alli Blakeman (Holly Deveaux) is assigned a story covering the anniversary of a classic Christmas movie in the small town where it was filmed, she agrees on the condition that it could lead to a big promotion. When she meets a local theatre owner Brad (Drew Seeley), they unravel the mysterious origins of the movie’s signature song and Alli learns that movie magic isn’t always just on-screen. Christmas Movie Magic is produced by Chesler/Perlmutter Productions. As executive producers, Lewis Chesler (David Perlmutter), Robert Vaughn and Julie Di Cresce as well as Robin Dunne. Fariba jahanbin, Jennifer Gibson and Alan Mintz are among the others. Robert Vaughn directs from a script by Rickie Castaneda & Megan Hocking. Story by Caitlin Engle and James Blakeman.

Christmas With a Crown

Starring Marcus Rosner & Lisa Durupt

12/8 at 8pm / 7c

After Cassie (Lisa Durupt) returns to her hometown to revive her family’s traditional Christmas festival, she meets a dashing stranger, Nicolas (Marcus Rosner), who’s volunteered to help organize the event. Sparks begin to fly between them, but little does she know that he’s really a prince in disguise, longing to find the true spirit of the holidays. Their hearts will only meet when they experience a Christmas miracle of royal proportions. Christmas with a Crown is distributed by Vision Films and produced by Northern Gateway Films. Marcus Rosner, Lisa Durupt, and Michael Lazarovitch serve as executive producers. Andrew Scholotiuk, Michell Molineux, Michael Lazarovitch and Dylan Pearce serve as producers, Dylan Pearce directs from a script by Michael Varrati.

A Fiancé for Christmas

Starring Marie Osmond, Amanda Payton & Adam Gregory

12/9 at 8pm / 7c

Perpetually single Sawyer (Amanda Payton) makes a fake wedding registry, hoping a shopping spree with a scan gun will be the ultimate retail therapy. But when the registry is discovered and the whole town throws her a surprise bridal shower, she’s too embarrassed to tell the truth. Instead, she finds a fake fiancé to help her navigate through the lies and holiday festivities. However, as real feelings develop between Sawyer and her fake fiancé, they may turn into the real deal after all. Adam Gregory and Marie Osmond also star. A Fiancé for Christmas is produced by GO FILMS and Happy Wives, LLC. Greg Sperry (Darla Sperry), Stephen Craig and Stephen Craig are the executive producers. Ryan Little directs from an Angeline Olschewski script.

Holiday in Santa Fe

Starring Mario Lopez, Emeraude Toubia, Aimee Garcia & Gia Lopez

12/10 at 8pm / 7c

Casa de Milagro is a family-owned business that makes holiday ornaments and décor, inspired by Mexican Christmas traditions. Their award-winning designs, which were created by Milagro Ortega (matriarch), are highly sought-after each holiday season. With the help of their father (Efrain Figueroa), Tony Lopez and Magdalena Garcia, their siblings, run the Santa Fe shop. However, when Milagro, their beloved, unexpectedly dies, the family has to rebuild its heart. With Milagro gone, Belinda Sawyer (Emeraude Toubia), an executive at one of the largest greeting card and holiday décor chains, sees an opportunity to acquire the company. Belinda discovers that Casa de Milagro is much more than what she initially thought. Holiday in Santa Fe is Executive Produced by Mario Lopez, Co-Produced by Jeff Stearns and Produced by Mark Roberts. Jody Margolin-Hahn directs the show from Cristela Almanzo’s script.

The Holiday Fix Up

Starring Jana Kramer, Ryan McPartlin & Maria Menounos

12/11 at 8pm / 7c

When Sam (Jana Kramer), the designer behind a popular home renovation show, returns to her hometown during the holidays to help renovate the Bell Harbor Inn, she gets paired with Coop (Ryan McPartlin) as her lead contractor. The only problem – he’s the guy who broke her heart and she’s the one who got away. Sparks fly as they work closely to get the renovations done in time for the inn’s annual Christmas Eve Harborfest. Will they be able overcome the past and create a better future? Maria Menounos is also a star. The Holiday Fix Up is produced by Off Camera Entertainment with Stephanie Slack, Margret H. Huddleston, Jana Kramer and Ryan McPartlin as Executive Producers. Written by Jessica Koosed Etting, and directed by Brian Herzlinger.

People Presents: Blending Christmas

Starring Haylie Duff & Aaron O’Connell

12/12 at 8pm / 7c

The Hacienda de la Sierra is Emma’s (Haylie Duff) favorite place to spend the holiday season and her boyfriend Liam (Aaron O’Connell) has been secretly planning to propose to her there, surrounded by both their families. Emma is thrilled when she finds the entire family present there. The holiday gatherings are not complete without drama. Soon the families start bickering over every detail. Emma and Liam begin to question their relationship due to the added stress of trying to merge the two families. Now just days before Christmas, the two families realize that they’re going to have to work together in order to reunite Emma and Liam! Blending Christmas also stars Beth Broderick, Christopher Knight, Greg Evigan, Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams, Susan Olsen, Robbie Rist, Telma Hopkins and Jennifer Elise Cox. Blending Christmas is produced by HYBRID, LLC.

Maps and Mistletoe

Starring Humberly González & Ronnie Row

12/13 at 8pm / 7c

Emilia Martin (Humberly González), a cartographer of school maps, has plans for a cozy Christmas at home until her boss has a last-minute project for her, designing a novelty treasure map of the North Pole. Emilia seeks out Drew Campbell (Ronnie Rowe), North Pole explorer, who reluctantly agrees. They discover more together than they ever imagined as they work closely together. Maps and Mistletoe is produced by Christmas Explorer Productions, Inc in association with Johnson Production Group. Dawn Wolfrom and Andrew C. Erin are the Executive Producers. Max McGuire directs from a W. Stewart screenplay.

Ghosts of Christmas Past

Starring Annie Clark & Dan Jeannotte

12/14 at 8pm / 7c

Ellie (Annie Clark), a serial “ghoster” on dating apps, is told by a fortune teller that she must resolve her past and make amends with all of those she ghosted before Christmas, or she is destined to never find true love! She tracks down all of the men she has ghosted and finds love along the way. Ghosts of Christmas Past is produced by Champlain Media. Lexi Lewis, Barbara Fisher, Tom Berry and Suzanne Chapman serve as executive producers. Virginia Abramovich is the director. The script was written by Shannon Latimer.

The Enchanted Christmas Cake

Starring Erica Durance & Robin Dunne

12/15 at 8pm / 7c

After recently losing her grandmother, Gwen (Erica Durance) is struggling to run their bakery, regain the Christmas spirit, and figure out her grandmother’s magical recipe for the town’s legendary Enchanted Christmas Cake. Gwen is reluctant to help Gavin (Robin Dunne), prepare for the Christmas special. As the sparks fly, will Gwen discover that Gavin is what she had been missing? The Enchanted Christmas Cake is produced by Chesler/Perlmutter Productions. Executive producers are Lewis Chesler and David Perlmutter. Erica Durance (Robert Vaughn), Robin Dunne (Robert Vaughn), Alan Mintz, Marek Posival, Erica Durance, Erica Durance and Erica Durance are also involved. Robert Vaughn directs a script written and submitted by Linda Kupecek. Robin Dunne, Robert Vaughn, and Robert Vaughn also contributed.

Christmas by Chance

Starring Winny Clarke & Jacob Blair

12/16 at 8pm / 7c

Chance Charleswood (Winny Clarke) owns a struggling gift shop called “By Chance Gifts.” As the Christmas shopping season approaches, Chance is hired by William Richards (Jacob Blair), a wealthy and popular entrepreneur, to help him organize the perfect proposal for his girlfriend Leyla Brooks (Celeste Desjardins). When Chance needs to get closer to Leyla to find out what she likes, they devise a plan to have her attend their Christmas party as an old friend of the family. Chance and William continue to spend more time together with the hopes of devising the perfect proposal, but Leyla does not seem to be ready for marriage and each plan seems to fall apart. As Chance and William get to know each other more they begin to bring out the best in one another and are able to find their true selves along the way. Christmas by Chance is produced by Defiant Empire and Northern Soul Film Company. Executive producers are Andrew Cymek and Brigitte Kingsley. Patrick McBrearty is also involved. Andrew Cymek directs, Brigitte Kingsley produces and writes. Patrick McBrearty designed the concept.

Mistletoe in Montana

Starring Melissa Joan Hart, Duane Henry & Jamey Sheridan

12/17 at 8pm / 7c

Welcome to Paradise Ranch, where city slickers get to be cowboys and cowgirls. Merry (Melissa Joan Hart), who owns the ranch has been unlucky in love, but that’s about to change when a single father, Mark (Duane Henry), and his two kids book the ranch for Christmas week. The holiday spirit is alive and well, there’s plenty of adventure, love, and it’s all on the menu. Mistletoe in Montana is produced by Hartbreak Films with Paula Hart and Melissa Joan Hart serving as executive producers. Don Perez’s script was written by Kellie Martin.

Toying With The Holidays

Starring Chad Michael Murray & Cindy Busby

12/18 at 8pm / 7c

Workaholic designer Danielle (Cindy Busby) returns to her hometown of Holly Pines for the holidays with her young son Paul with hopes to introduce him to some beloved holiday traditions, in particular the town’s North Pole Express train. She returns home to discover that the North Pole Express is no longer available. Determined to help, Danielle reconnects with her former high school classmate Kevin (Chad Michael Murray), now a hobbyist and model train enthusiast himself. Together, Danielle and Kevin attempt to pull off a Christmas miracle that would get the old North Pole Express running–and quite possibly give Danielle many reasons, one of them romantic, to consider staying in Holly Pines for good… Toying With the Holidays is produced by HP Tracks Productions Inc., in association with All Canadian Entertainment and Brad Krevoy Television. Executive producers are Brad Krevoy, Amanda Phillips and Eric Jarboe. Kathy Ceroni, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, Steve N. White and Susie Belzberg Krevoy are also involved. Chad Michael Murray is the co-executive producers. Bradley Walsh directs and executive produces the show from a John B. Mullino script.

Under the Christmas Tree

Starring Elise Bauman, Tattiawna Jones & Ricki Lake

12/19 at 8pm / 7c

Marketing whiz Alma Beltran (Elise Bauman) and Christmas tree whisperer Charlie Freemont (Tattiawna Jones) cross paths when Charlie finds the perfect tree for the Maine Governor’s Holiday Celebration – right in Alma’s back yard. While they initially spar, romantic sparks soon begin to fly between the two women as the enchanting tree and some Christmas fairy dust from the town’s pâtissière extraordinaire (Ricki Lake) bring out the best in them and spark each other to take leaps of faith and fight for love and Christmas magic. Under the Christmas Tree is produced by Neshama Entertainment in association with MarVista Entertainment and Wishing Floor Films. It was executive produced by Danielle von Zerneck (executive), Larry Grimaldi and Hannah Pillemer. Lisa Rose Snow directs the film from a Michael J. Murray script.

Candy Cane Candidate

Starring Jacky Lai & Jake Epstein

12/20 at 8pm / 7c

Natural-born leader, Julia (Jacky Lai), returns to her hometown of North Falls for Christmas to drown her sorrows in eggnog, cookies, and Yuletide after her recent political campaign for city council ended in a landslide loss. It’s the perfect place for Julia’s holiday escape—until she realizes coming home means running into her old high school rival, Parker (Jake Epstein), the arrogant know-it-all who beat her in a race for senior class president. The town holds an emergency election after the North Falls mayor leaves. Julia and Parker are again in conflict. But as Julia and Parker campaign their way through the Christmas season and plan a toy drive together, Julia begins to see a different side of Parker, and the ice between them slowly begins to thaw. As their political race comes to a head, Julia and Parker discover winning isn’t everything. Candy Cane Candidate is produced by Neshama Entertainment in association with MarVista Entertainment. Megan Ellstrom is the executive producer. She is assisted by Larry Grimaldi and Hannah Pillemer. Fernando Szew and Arnie Zipursky are also involved in production. Pat Kiely directs the play from a script written by Melissa Bustamante.

The Christmas Ball

Starring Deidre Mullins, Nick Hendrix & Caroline Langrishe

12/21 at 8pm / 7c

When lead ballerina Clare Fitzgerald (Deidre Mullins) is let go before the Christmas season’s Nutcracker, she’s beyond devastated and jumps at the opportunity to visit her Aunt Bridget (Caroline Langrishe) in England during the holidays. She meets Liam (Nick Hendrix), who is a local historian and professor who helps Aunt Bridget keep the family manor. Clare discovers that Christmas Regency balls were once held at the manor, prompting Aunt Bridget to propose they hold a ball as part of Liam’s presentation to the preservation society. Clare and Liam become entangled as they work together. The Christmas Ball is produced by Headlong Entertainment and MarVista Entertainment. As executive producers, Milos Djukelic (Larry Grimaldi), Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew along with Marianne C. Wunch are Marianne C. Wunch. Amy Barrett directs the film from a script written by Elizabeth Martin and Lauren Hynek.

It Takes a Christmas Village

Starring Brooke Nevins, Corey Sevier & Alli Chung

12/22 at 8pm / 7c

In order to make the town’s Christmas market a reality, Mayor Alex Foster (Brooke Nevin) must convince the reclusive Darcy Hawkins (Corey Sevier) to loan out his family’s historic mill, which is no easy task thanks to a long-running family feud. But as Alex slowly chips away at Darcy’s frosty exterior, their feelings grow beyond the interest of the town, leading this unlikely duo to the prospect of love. It Takes a Christmas Village is produced by Vortex Media. Executive producers are Justin Rebelo, and Bill Marks. Corey Sevier directs, using a script by Kate Pragnell.

Rebuilding a Dream Christmas

Starring Meggan Kaiser, Zane Stephens & Bryson JonSteele

12/23 at 8pm / 7c

Successful real estate broker Abbey (Meggan Kaiser) is forced back to her hometown to repair a Victorian house she inherited from her grandmother. Josh Stephens, a single father, is hired to assist her in the repairs. Abbey discovers her calling by working together and the memories she has with Josh (Zane Stephens) and Noah (BrysonjonSteele), grow. Rebuilding a Dream Christmas is produced by American Cinema Inspires with George Shamieh executive producing. Sandra L. Martin directs the film from an Amy Bircher, D.F.W. script. Robert Tiffe and Buckingham.

Hot Chocolate Holiday

Starring Aubrey Reynolds & Jonny Swenson

12/24 at 8pm / 7c

Colette (Aubrey Reynolds) runs a coffee shop that is known for her secret and famous hot chocolate. When Marcus (Jonny Swenson), a new dessert shop owner, starts to draw in Colette’s customers with his very own specialty hot chocolate that tastes exactly like the recipe from her beloved grandmother, she is determined to expose him. But as she gets to know Marcus, sparks fly between the cocoa connoisseurs Hot Chocolate Holiday is produced by Silver Peak Productions and Candlelight Media Group. AJC Pennyworth is the executive producer and Elisa Jan is the one-woman show. Brittany Wiscombe wrote the script. Brian Brough directs.

Writing Around the Christmas Tree

Starring Krystal Joy Brown & Curtis Hamilton

12/25 at 8pm / 7c