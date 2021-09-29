Where Everyone Ends up + Season Recap

Meredith Grey spent the majority of the season in a hospital bed but returned home before the finale.
Meredith spent most of the season being treated in the hospital while dealing with a severe case of COVID-19.
Meredith spent most of her scenes on dreamlike beaches, where she talked to family and friends. Meredith spoke with surgeons who had already died such as Derek, George, Lexie, Mark, and DeLuca about where they were now and how she felt about trying to recover as she faced the possibility of dying.
After she was discharged from the hospital, Meredith had to readjust to the lingering side effects of the illness before returning to surgery. Meredith also accepted a new training role for residents.
Andrew DeLuca was killed in an off-screen altercation.
During season 16, Andrew’s concerns over a patient being a sex-trafficking victim were disregarded by the entire staff, who just thought he was having a breakdown.
Andrew got diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was adjusting — but he also ended up being right about the patient.
Andrew recognizes the girl and pursues her captor when he returns to the hospital. In an altercation that happens on the series’ spin-off “Station 19,” Andrew is stabbed.
Grey-Sloan witnesses his final moments and viewers can see how the death affects his fellow doctors throughout the remainder of the season.
Carina DeLuca and Maya, her fiance, grieve the loss of her brother.
Carina arranged an intervention for Andrew early in the season, which led to him getting the help he needed to cope with his mental-health struggles.
Andrew’s death devastated her sister.
Maya, her fiancée, was there to support her. Carina was a mentor for Jo, who had changed specialties by the end of the season.
Jackson Avery made the decision to leave Grey-Sloan permanently to head the Catherine Fox Foundation in Boston.
Jackson’s frustration over the unfair treatment of Black people by cops and health-care workers became a larger part of his arc throughout this season.
Jackson thought back to his own experiences as a victim of police brutality protests. He felt the need to give more.
Jackson chose to lead the Catherine Fox Foundation out of Boston, and to use his position to assist underserved communities.
He had a long-term conversation with April Kepner, his ex and former surgeon. April is currently single and divorced. April agreed to move to Boston together with him to raise Harriet.
Jesse Williams’ last episode on Grey-Sloan was Jackson’s departure. He had been with Grey-Sloan for 12 years.
Tom Koracick left Grey-Sloan after he recovered from COVID-19 to pursue bigger goals.
Tom Koracick was demoted from his Chief of Chiefs position by Catherine Fox, who reassigned the position to Richard Webber to make up with him.
After he had an affair with Teddy, he was forced to deal with the backlash and contracted COVID-19.
Koracick had not been able to return to work and was struggling to overcome his survivor’s guilt. He didn’t understand why he lived when so many other patients he’d been in rooms with — most of them not white — died due to the virus.
Jackson refused to allow him to travel to Boston in order to pursue a greater cause at the Catherine Fox Foundation. Jackson reluctantly accepted.
We later learn that Jackson bought Jo Wilson’s Grey-Sloan shares and is now a partial owners.
Owen Hunt slowly forgave Teddy for cheating on him with Tom.
Owen told Teddy that he knew she cheated on him with Tom, which is why he canceled their wedding.
Teddy’s admission that Allison was not her best friend but her girlfriend created a problem in their relationship. Teddy hadn’t even mentioned it to Allison when they named their daughter Allison.
Owen finally forgave Teddy, and they got engaged during the finale.
The consequences of Owen’s cheating and the PTSD that followed were dealt with by Teddy Altman.
Teddy finally found out that Owen canceled their wedding because he overheard her and Koracick having sex on the voicemail message she accidentally left him.
DeLuca’s tragic death caused Teddy to experience PTSD. She also had to think about her ex-love, Allison.
Teddy was able, after a period of recovery, to resume work. This helped save Meredith’s life.
Meredith’s battle against COVID-19 was supported by Cormac Hayes, who also spent time mentoring Jo.
Cormac helped care for Luna, an infant in the NICU who was born of an abdominal pregnancy, throughout the season. Luna’s mother Val died from complications after surgery.
Jo became more involved with Luna’s mother, Val, when he switched to pediatrics.
Dr. Hayes was also hurt during a protest against police brutality that he attended along with his sons. But he made a full recovery.
This season, Zola was the only Meredith’s child who could understand the illness of their mother.
Though Zola wanted to be informed about what was happening with her mom, she asked that her younger siblings, Bailey and Ellis, not be told about things that they may not understand, such as Meredith being put on a respirator.
Zola was able visit her mom in the hospital just before Meredith woke.
Levi Schmitt, who had a romantic relationship with Nico, rekindled that romance and saved a life.
Schmitt and Nico began hooking up again as a way to provide each other with stress relief. They got back together eventually and Schmitt declined Nico’s offer to move in with them.
Schmitt was also able to regain his confidence after performing an important life-saving procedure for a patient in a hyperbaric chamber.
Levi supported Jo’s decision for Jo to change her medical specialization while still living in her apartment. Taryn Helm was also invited by Levi to live in Jo’s loft.
Richard Webber returned from the hospital and reconciled with Catherine. He then took over as Chief Chief of Chiefs.
Richard suffered from cobalt poisoning due to a hip-replacement issue last season until Andrew DeLuca saved his life with a correct diagnosis.
Webber and Catherine had argued before Catherine appointed Richard Chief of Chiefs.
Richard was Meredith’s health-care proxy. He also tried to maintain morale in the hospital, as staff constantly adjusted to COVID-19 protocols.
During the finale, he officiated Maggie Pierce’s marriage.
Miranda Bailey grieved Meredith’s death and cared for her.
Miranda has been able to effectively run Grey-Sloan throughout the pandemic, despite her
OCD
being triggered by it.
Miranda shared the story of her mother who was suffering from COVID-19 complications.
Her mother passed away from COVID-19 complications. She was soon grieving Andrew’s loss.
Atticus Link struggled to care for Meredith and his newborn, but he realized that he wanted more children with Amelia.
After Amelia had his child, Link spent most of his time caring for their newborn along with Meredith’s kids.
He tried to cope with the stress of caring for children during the pandemic by drinking briefly, but he seemed to stop after a conversation between Amelia, now sober and Jo.
Link told Amelia that he realized he wanted to have another child with her after caring for so many children. But she wasn’t the same.
Amelia turned down Link’s marriage proposal, and she moved in with Jo.
Amelia Shepherd took care of her newborn while Link struggled to stay sober.
Coping with the challenges of motherhood, the emotional weight of Meredith falling ill, and having to stay home to raise children during a medical crisis tested Amelia’s sobriety, but she remained clean and sober throughout the season.
Amelia helped Teddy with her PTSD, and she also discussed marriage with Link. However, Link ultimately turned down the proposal.
Jo Wilson had to make major decisions, including changing specialties, moving and adopting a child.
Jo started the season off by hooking up with Jackson to get over her husband Alex Karev, who left without saying goodbye in person the year prior.
Jo decided to change her specialties to pediatrics after she had helped deliver a child.
She became close to Luna, the infant her mother had cared for before her death. Jo applied to adopt Luna, but her application was denied due to a failing background check.
Link offered to foster Luna. This would allow Jo to take care of her and eventually gain custody.
Maggie Pierce was not without her frustrations. However, she eventually married.
Winston Ndugu reconnected with Maggie at a conference last season, and the two began dating immediately.
Their long-distance romance continued via video calls during the first half of season 2, until Winston was able safely to travel to Seattle.
They got engaged soon after. Soon thereafter, they began to get acquainted with each other’s families and begin planning their wedding. Richard Webber officiated their beach wedding on the final episode.
Maggie made many medical breakthroughs throughout the season and expressed frustration at the high rate of death among Blacks from COVID-19.