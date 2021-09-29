Where Everyone Ends up + Season Recap

Meredith Grey spent the majority of the season in a hospital bed but returned home before the finale.





Ellen Pompeo portrays Meredith Grey.



Meredith spent most of the season being treated in the hospital while dealing with a severe case of COVID-19.

Meredith spent most of her scenes on dreamlike beaches, where she talked to family and friends. Meredith spoke with surgeons who had already died such as Derek, George, Lexie, Mark, and DeLuca about where they were now and how she felt about trying to recover as she faced the possibility of dying.

After she was discharged from the hospital, Meredith had to readjust to the lingering side effects of the illness before returning to surgery. Meredith also accepted a new training role for residents.