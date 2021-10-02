Legendary Rolling Stones Frontman Mick Jagger Reveals Once He Visited A Bar And No One Recognized Him

Legendary Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger made a pit stop into a dive bar—but not one person seemed to recognize him.

Jagger visited the Thirsty Bear Saloon in Charlotte (North Carolina) for a quick drink. Although Jagger is an internationally-respected artist, he remained under the radar for staff and other patrons.

Conversation with CNN, the bar’s co-owner Brian Wilson said that he didn’t arrive until Jagger had left.

“Nobody mentioned that anybody famous had been here – so, don’t think they noticed. But this morning, my phone did!” Wilson stated this to the outlet. He’s not in the wrong because Jagger shared a picture of himself at the bar drinking a beer with the caption: “Out and about last night in Charlotte, NC.”

One Twitter user wrote: “How weird to have a picture of Mick Jagger, and NO ONE is looking at @MickJagger. Not one side glance, no over-the-shoulder spying, no sneaking phone pictures, no peeking through windows. So weird to experience Mick Jagger in obscurity.”

Another person believed the photo was the right picture for an album. He wrote,” I get a beer; it looks like a guy getting a beer.”Mick Jagger gets a beer; it looks like a classic rock album cover.”

See other responses below.

Wilson said that Jagger and some other patrons could get tickets to the Rolling Stones concert through Wilson.

Wilson claims that tickets were available for Rolling Stones concerts for some of Wilson’s other customers.”Upwards of $400 to go to the show and get as close as they could to Mick. And if they had only turned around, they’d have been as close as they’re ever going to get” ” Wilson stated.

Jagger is currently in the midst of the No Filter tour with the rest of the Stones bandmates, their first since drummer Charlie Watts died in August.