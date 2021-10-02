Phoebe Dynevor stars in Charlotte Tilbury’s Glam Holiday 2021 Campaign

Phoebe Dynevor stars in Charlotte Tilbury’s Glam Holiday 2021 Campaign
By Tom O'Brien
Phoebe Dynevor As Daphne in the Netflix Regency Drama, she impressed us. Bridgerton. Now, she stars in a new holiday campaign for a cosmetic brand that we all love. Phoebe is now a brand ambassador, as it was announced. Charlotte TilburyThis is the first ever time the brand has partnered with a celeb. 

“Charlotte is a legendary makeup artist and I’ve so admired her range for years,” Phoebe said in a press release. “Even at BridgertonThe makeup artist used a signature Pillow Talk lipDaphne! I loved being part of Charlotte’s holiday campaign.”

Speaking of Pillow Talk, the makeup brand’s new offerings include multiple sets featuring the iconic shade, like the must-have Pillow Talk Dreams Come True collector’s box and the Pillow Talk Eye Filter set. Neu Glosses. eye palettesAnd skincare sets are also available for you to grab this holiday season. The best part? There are gifts to suit every budget. You can see all the latest launches here. 

