‘Jeopardy!”‘: Matt Amodio Becomes No. Show’s All Time Win List: 2

Matt Amodio kept his “Jeopardy!” hot streak alive Friday — reaching another milestone on the game show with his 33rd victory. This placed him second on the all time consecutive wins list, behind Ken Jennings who holds the record at number 74.

Amodio won win No. 33, Amodio topped 2019 breakout champion James Holzhauer. The 30-year-old Amodio’s total cash winnings currently stand at $1,267,801. Since first appearing on the show’s July 21 episode, he has answered more than 1,000 clues correctly.

Amodio, a fifth-year computer science Ph.D. candidate at Yale University, is only the third person in the show’s history to earn more than $1 million in regular-season play. He’s still well behind Holzhauer ($2,464,216 in total winnings) and Ken Jennings ($2,522,700).

“Ken’s always been the face of ‘Jeopardy!’ to me, so when I think of ‘Jeopardy!,’ I think of him,”Amodio answered a question about Jennings “To [be] right behind him is a surreal experience.”

Amodio’s knowledge has been extensive over the years, covering topics such as literature, history, science, geography, and many other subjects. He’s become a fan favorite for his humble demeanor and wry sense of humor (notwithstanding his habit of saying “what’s” in his responses with people’s names when, grammatically, he should be saying “who’s”

In Friday’s episode, Amodio won $55,400 after he got all three Double Jeopardy squares (getting two of them correct) and provided the correct question in Final Jeopardy. As has often been the case during Amodio’s run, the game was a runaway: The two other contestants went into Final Jeopardy trailing the cash total of the reigning champ by a wide margin.

Last week, Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler, threw some shade after Amodio’s 23rd win. “When you order something online vs. when it arrives,”He snarled in a Tweet, with side-by-side pics showing their respective total cash winnings after 23 wins — Holzhauer at $1,780,237, more than double Amodio’s $825,801 at that point. Amodio was notified. “I thought these memes were supposed to have the more attractive person on the left.”

Sony Pictures TV-produced “Jeopardy!”Mayim Bialik hosts the current 38th season syndication of “The View.” Sony stated that Ken Jennings, Bialik, and Ken Jennings would be the hosts. “Jeopardy!”The studio continues to search for a permanent host for Alex Trebek’s final year.

In August, former “Jeopardy!”Mike Richards was named executive producer. He resigned nine days later following insensitive comments he made on a podcast. Two discrimination lawsuits he had filed from his time as EP also surfaced. “The Price Is Right.”Richards was fired by Sony.