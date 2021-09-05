Law And Order Season 23 Two Key Cast Members Leave!

Law and Order: SVUThe cast is being reorganized ahead of Season 23. Two characters are leaving. Are you one of these characters? You can read on to discover all the details about these shocking cuts.

Stabler Returns Law and Order: SVUUniverse Season 22

Law and Order: SVUChristopher Meloni returned to Detective Elliot Stabler. He was invited to a special ceremony in honor of his ex-partner, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). He didn’t make it to the ceremony as a car bomb detonated as he was about to leave.

Stabler’s wife Kathy (Isabel Gillies) ultimately perished in the car bomb. This event sparked a new era. Law and Order: Organized crimeSpin-off starring Meloni. The Practice alum Dylan McDermott co-stars as Stabler’s rival, mom boss Richard Wheatley.

Season 2 will bring back the spin-off. Click here to read more about what to expect in the show’s sophomore season. Which of the Season 22 stars won’t be returning to SVU?

NYPD’s New Detective Is Not Returning

Hope you didn’t get attached to recently promoted Detective Kat Taemin. TV Line According to reports, Jamie Gray Hyder, actress, is leaving after two seasons. Kat joined the NYPD in Season 21 as Hyder was a regular. Prior to Season 22, she was promoted to series regular.

However, the powers-that-be did not renew Hyder’s contract for another season. Jamie Gray Hyder broke the boundaries in a short amount of time Law and Order: SVU. Kat Taemin was the first openly gay officer in the history the show’s history.

It’s unclear if the show plans to kill Kat off or just have her leave the NYPD.

Law and Order: SVUCuts second newcomer

Jamie Gray Hyder isn’t the only Law and OrderCast member to receive walking papers. The NYPD will have to find a new deputy chief because Demore Barnes won’t be returning as Christian Garland.

Like Hyder, Barnes joined SVUHe was a regular character for Season 21. He was also promoted to Season Regular for Season 22.

Law and Order: SVUIt is currently the longest-running live-action show. It has been renewed by the network for Season 24.

Fans won’t have to wait for the premiere of the two Law and OrderShows. Both the new seasons SVU And Organized Crimean Thursday, September 23, premiere. A two-hour premiere will be available to viewers. SVUThen, one hour of Organized Crime.

Are you going to miss Detective Kat Taemin or deputy chief Garland? Comment below to share your thoughts.