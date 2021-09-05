Chanel West Coast needs your opinions on her Tropical Girl Bikini!

Chanel West Coast is in an itty-bitty tropical bikini, and she can’t decide which of her photos she prefers. The 32-year-old rapper and MTV face have been sharing sizzling vacation snaps for her 3.5 million Instagram followers, with a recent batch highlighting her swimwear taste – and her fierce body.

The actress continues to be in the news for her move to Miami and leaving L.A. “No Plans” The hit-maker shared two photos of herself in fringed two-pieces while chilling. Fans were invited to vote for their favorite photos.

LOL Cartel founder and 2021 news headlines for her pandemic weight loss. She was photographed on a lounger in a shawl with patterned patterns. The beachy shot also featured her among rocks, palms, sun, and lots of sunshine. A couple of days later, she shared another post with an equally striking look.

The mother of her two children was not one to hide the things she had given her by her momma. America’s Sweetheart rapper topped up her tan in burnt orange and super-fringed bikini, one boasting string ties and big-time flaunting the star’s flat stomach and golden tan. Chanel wrote: “Tropical mami. Pic 1 or 2 tho?”

The post, now sitting at over 89,000 likes, quickly brought in the fans – some didn’t even seem to have noticed the caption as they sent the RidiculousnessStarfire Emojis are available all over the internet. “1,” One fan wrote. “Both,” Another said.

The beach action continued quickly with West Coast and her gal pal, posing in bikinis on the powder-fine sands. “bad beaches” Caption. YouTuber Tana Mongeau liked this one.

Learning From Mexico’s Locals

Chanel shared a touching photograph when she met a little girl selling tourist bric-a-brac at the beach. The star acknowledged her American heritage and wrote to her fans:

“I realize now that I was SO blessed to grow up in America because this little girl may be doing this the rest of her life? please if you are reading this….don’t be lazy.”She continued: “Get off your -ss and WORK because there are people in this world who don’t get any government money/support for sitting on their ass, and there are kids in this world who will never even see a school and gotta work as a toddler.”

Chanel has since returned Stateside, where she’s been promoting her newly-dropped lip gloss collab.