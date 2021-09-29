Tyra Banks Once Again Stuns ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans With Her New Outfit

Tyra Banks’ wardrobe on Dancing With the Stars has been getting a lot of attention. One episode featured large wings and a burgundy outfit. According to the former supermodel, there is a special meaning behind this look. In a recent chat with E!’s Daily Pop, Banks says it resembles her time as Victoria’s Secret angel.
“There’s a base of that dress. It looks like a normal, beautiful dress from the ’90s,” She spoke out about the viral look. “Then I go on the stage in front of the audience and everybody, and I put on the wing thing. And everybody was like, ‘Oh!’ because they thought the first thing was the normal dress. I call it Victoria’s Secret wangs. It’s not wings. It’s got an A. That’s how we did it.”
The look was loved by Banks, 47. The dress was created by Julian Mendez Couture and styled by Natalia Barzilai, the creative director of the company, and Eric Archibald. Banks asked her 6.8 million Instagram followers questions about the outfit. She wanted to know if the ruffles at the gown were ‘wings’ or a fan.
The show’s fans were not impressed. Many compared her appearance to a dinosaur. Others were just confused.
Tyra Banks’ ensemble is making one social media user hungry
WHY DOES TYRA LOOK LIKE BOWTIE PASTA WHAT ARE WE DOING????? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/mfuWCkDqS6
— Sara Michelle (@sarambcraft) September 28, 2021
One Twitter user wants a nice bowl of pasta. Banks’ ruffled gown sparked her appetite.
Tyra Banks turns the coronavirus into fashion
Ironically, Tyra came dressed as COVID. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/xmKHnOyXTv
— Cindy Walsh (@cindywalsh1990) September 28, 2021
If there was a face to the coronavirus, it would apparently be Tyra Banks’ ensemble. According to this Twitter user, Banks’ dress and ruffles look like the COVID-19 official symbol.
Tyra Banks should be replaced, according to some
this alone is enough of a reason to bring back tom and get rid of tyra 😀 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/iPlkpFpQKd
— sandra 🧣 (@saandrab58) September 28, 2021
This Twitter user says Banks should be replaced. Many were upset when Banks was announced to be the show’s host.
T-Rex Anyone?
WHAT is Tyra wearing now ?!?!? 🤦🏼♀️ #DWTS pic.twitter.com/G5Xov2yDtE
— Heather (@septemberluv90) September 28, 2021
This Twitter user posted side-by-side pics of Banks and a dinosaur. They are puzzled as to why she chose the outfit.