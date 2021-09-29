Latin Grammy Nominations Led by Camilo, Juan Luis Guerra, C. Tangana

Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo dominated the announcement of the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards nominations, garnering 10, including nods in all three top categories — album of the year (for “Mis Manos”), record of the year (for “Vida de Rico” and “Amen”) and song of the year (for “Vida de Rico” and “Dios Así Lo Quiso”).

Juan Luis Guerra, Dominican artist, received six nominations. C. Tangana, a Spanish rapper with five, and Bad Bunny (a Puerto Rican rapper) earned four.

Most of these top-nominated artists have enjoyed multiple trips to the podium in previous years— especially Guerra, a 20-time Latin Grammy winner. C. Tangana, Bad Bunny and Bad Bunny won the award twice. But with his staggering 10 nominations this year, Camilo comes into the ceremony only ever having won once before, for last year’s best pop song (his acceptance appearance is pictured above).

Univision’s 22nd annual broadcast airs live on Nov. 18, at 8 p.m. ET. Tape-delayed at 8:30 PT. The broadcast will be live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. In the afternoon, the Latin Grammy Premiere will be held at Mandalay bay’s Michelob Ultra Arena.

The previously announced tribute honoring the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, Rubén Blades, will be held the night before the Latin Grammys at the Michelob Ultra Arena. Lifetime achievement awards are going to Martinho da Vila, Emmanuel, Sheila E. & Pete Escovedo, Fito Páez, Millie Quezada, Joaquín Sabina and Gilberto Santa Rosa.

Last year’s show was held in December in Miami without an audience due to the pandemic.

The full list of nominees can be found here. The eligibility period was from June 1, 2020 through May 31 of this year.

Below, the lineup in some top categories:

Record of the Year

“Si Hubieras Querido” — Pablo Alborán

“Todo de Ti” — Rauw Alejandro

“Un Amor Eterno” (Versión Balada) — Marc Anthony

“A Tu Lado” — Paula Arenas

“Bohemio” — Andrés Calamaro & Julio Iglesias

“Vida de Rico” — Camilo

“Suéltame, Bogotá” — Diamante Eléctrico

“Amén” — Ricardo Montaner, Mau y Ricky, Camilo, Evaluna Montaner

“Dios Así lo Quiso” — Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra

“Te Olvidaste” — C. Tangana & Omar Apollo

“Talvez” — Caetano Veloso & Tom Veloso

Album Of The Year

“Vértigo” — Pablo Alborán

“Mis Amores” — Paula Arenas

“El Último Tour Del Mundo” — Bad Bunny

“Salswing!” — Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

“Mis Manos” — Camilo

“Nana, Tom, Vinícius” — Nana Caymmi

“Privé” — Juan Luis Guerra

“Origen” — Juanes

“Un Canto Por México, Vol. II” — Natalia Lafourcade

“El Madrileño” — C. Tangana

Song of the Year

“A Tu Lado” — Paula Arenas & María Elisa Ayerbe, songwriters (Paula Arenas)

“A Veces” — Diamante Eléctrico, songwriters (Diamante Eléctrico)

“Agua” — J Balvin, Alejandro Borrero, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Derek Drymon, Mark Harrison, Stephen Hillenburg, Jhay Cortez, Alejandro Ramirez, Ivanni Rodríguez, Blaise Smith, Tainy & Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Tainy & J Balvin)

“Canción Bonita” — Rafa Arcaute, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin)

“Dios Así Lo Quiso” — Camilo, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Yasmil Jesús Marrufo & Ricardo Montaner, songwriters (Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra)

“Hawái” — Édgar Barrera, René Cano, Kevyn Cruz, Johan Espinosa, Kevin Jiménez, Miky La Sensa, Bryan Lezcano, Maluma, Andrés Uribe & Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Maluma)

“Mi Guitarra” — Javier Limón, songwriter (Javier Limón, Juan Luis Guerra & Nella)

“Patria y Vida” — Descemer Bueno, El Funky, Gente De Zona, Yadam González, Beatriz Luengo, Maykel Osorbo & Yotuel, songwriters (Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky)

“Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor” — El David Aguilar & Mon Laferte, songwriters (Mon Laferte & Alejandro Fernández)

“Si Hubieras Querido” — Pablo Alborán, Nicolás “Na’vi” De La Espriella, Diana Fuentes & Julio Reyes, songwriters (Pablo Alborán)

“Todo De Ti” — Rauw Alejandro, José M. Collazo, Luis J. González, Rafael E. Pabón Navedo & Eric Pérez Rovira, songwriters (Rauw Alejandro)

“Vida De Rico” — Édgar Barrera & Camilo, songwriters (Camilo)

Best New Artist

Giulia Be

María Becerra

Bizarrap

Boza

Zoe Gotusso

Humbe

Rita Indiana

Lasso

Paloma Mami

Marco Mares

Juliana Velásquez

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Dios Los Cría” — Andrés Calamaro

“Mis Manos” — Camilo

“Munay” — Pedro Capó

“K.O.” — Danna Paola

“De México” — Reik

Best Pop Song

“Adiós” — David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Pablo López & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Sebastián Yatra)

“Ahó” — Javier Limón, songwriter (Nella)

“Canción Bonita” — Rafa Arcaute, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin)

“La Mujer” — Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte & Gloria Trevi)

“Viva De Rico” — Édgar Barrera & Camilo, songwriters (Camilo)

Best Urban Music Album

“Goldo Funky” — Akapellah

“El Último Tour Del Mundo” — Bad Bunny

“Monarca” — Eladio Carrion

“Enoc” —Ozuna

“Lyke Mike” — Myke Towers

Best Urban Song

“A Fuego” — Farina, Joshua Javier Méndez, Sech, Jonathan Emmanuel Tobar & Jorge Valdés Vásquez, songwriters (Farina)

“Agua” — J Balvin, Alejandro Borrero, Jhay Cortez, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Derek Drymon, Mark Harrison, Stephen Hillenburg, Alejandro Ramírez, Ivanni Rodríguez, Blaise Smith, Tainy & Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Tainy & J Balvin)

“Dákiti” — Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez, Nydia Laner, Gabriel Mora, Egbert Rosa & Tainy, songwriters (Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez)

“La Curiosidad” — Myke Towers & Jay Wheeler, songwriters (Jay Wheeler, DJ Nelson & Myke Towers)

“Patria Y Vida” — Descemer Bueno, El Funky, Gente De Zona, Yadam González, Beatriz Luengo, Maykel Osorbo & Yotuel, songwriters (Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky)