Below Deck Med Star Katie Flood Shares ‘Wedding Photos’ With Lloyd Spencer

Below Deck Med star Katie Flood posted the “wedding photos” that she and Lloyd Spencer took together. The yachties had a little fun on Monday night’s episode. The crew had to put together a scenic picnic for their charter party in Borovnik. While it’s a beautiful area, there was a lot of climbing involved.

The beach wasn’t flat. It was situated on top of a hill, among the ruins an old Croatian set. The internal team now has two members: Chief stew Katie Flood and Courtney Veale. Deckhands Lloyd Spencer and Mzi Dempers were able to help them.

Katie Flood says “Yes!” to Lloyd Spencer.

After they were all done with their work, the crew decided to have a little fun. They took in the beauty of the area. Lloyd Spencer and Katie Flood came up with a better idea. The Below Deck Med Season 6 stars decided to have their wedding photoshoot. They posed as a newly married couple.

Katie shared one of the photos on Instagram Monday, September 27th. She’s seen holding hands with Lloyd. She has a great belly laugh when Lloyd tells her something funny. “Giggles with ze goose 💜🕺🏼,” Katie Flood captioned the post.





Fans flocked to the post to comment on the “wedding photo.” Some of them love Katie and Lloyd’s friendship and want to see more. Unfortunately, they haven’t gotten to see much of it due to the drama that went on. They will now see some of their favorite friendships from the show, as Lexi Wilson has been fired.

Other fans wish Katie and Lloyd would get together. He admitted to having a slight crush on Katie at the beginning of the season. They became close friends over time. Katie was there to support him when he spoke out about his sexuality.

Below Deck, Med fan-favorite snuggles up to chief stew

Lloyd Spencer previously shared a photo from their “wedding photoshoot” on his respective Instagram. The photo shows the pair snuggling together with a bouquet. Lloyd captioned the post: “Thanks for keeping me smiling @katiefloody.” However, fans couldn’t help but share warm and kind comments about the deckhand himself:





Lloyd moves some Below Deck Med fans. They have been rooting for him all season. It’s cute to see how much Katie and Lloyd’s friendship developed on the show.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.