11th season of MasterChef : Rumours say that Alejandro and Suu are dating each other

There hasn’t been any confirmation the two are dating. What fans are seeing, though, is their bond grow as the 11th season of MasterChef: Legends comes to a close. On the Show’s subreddit, one poster wants to know for sure if they are together.

According to the poster, after watching audition tapes from contestants, they concluded that none of them was in a relationship. However, another person has stated that Alejandro and Suu have been married to other people.

Other people have been pointing out how close Alejandro and Suu are, with one person saying, “they seem super touchy all the time.” They hold hands throughout the show and try and do their best for one another. Someone on Twitter even said that their relationship is “goals.”