Freeform has the perfect solution for people who want to enjoy Christmas TV movies. “25 Days of Christmas”Hallmark and Lifetime have a great selection of holiday films that will bring you the festive spirit. Food Network’s Christmas movie this year sounds absolutely delicious as it features Last Man StandingMolly McCook (her real-life father)

Candy Coated Christmas Stars Last Man Standing’s Molly McCook and centers around her character going to Peppermint Hollow, Washington in order to sell her mother’s childhood home as the family business suffers from bankruptcy. It’s a departure form Food Network’s usual programming, but it’s fun! McCook’s movie dad is actually played by her real-life dad John McCook. The former Good Luck Star spoke to TV InsiderIt seems like her father was a huge hit working with her:

My dad playing my movie dad couldn’t have been more fun, I think just because we’ve never been able to work together like that before. We were also playing different characters. We have a very, very special relationship in real life and we’ve bonded so closely over the fact that we’re both performers and he’s a best friend to me, and although Molly and Fred in the film are close, their relationship is quite different. We had a great time and it was very funny and fun to be together doing what we love. But also it was a little bit of a challenge to be playing these different characters that aren’t the people that we’ve been together for 31 years. It’s going to be something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.

Molly McCook said that her dad, who was her real father, was her big perk. Candy Coated Christmas! It was a good thing that the actress is close to her father. It sounds like McCook will play a different father-daughter dynamic in Food Network’s Christmas movie than the one McCook played with Tim Allen. Last Man StAnding.

As for John McCook, he is well known in the soap opera world, as he’s starred in The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Molly McCook’s daughter has also been featured on The Bold And the Beautiful and has had recurring roles on Netflix’s The Ranch and Good Luck Freeform. Her most prominent role is Mandy Baxter Anderson, in the final three seasons. Last Man Standing.

Candy Coated Christmas has already premiered on Food Network so make sure to check your local listings to see when you can catch this father/daughter duo in the network’s first Christmas movie!