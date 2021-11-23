Jenny McCarthy: How did Donnie Wahlberg trick Jenny McCarthy on The Masked Singer?

In an interview with her, she spoke out about being tricked by her husband. Entertainment TonightJenny McCarthy, “First is he tricked me! He would actually FaceTime me from the ‘Masked Singer’ set dressed as [his ‘Blue Bloods’ character] Danny Raegan and say, ‘I’m on set of ‘Blue Bloods.'” McCarthy continued, “Then he posted on Instagram a picture of him in New York. So my brain is not thinking.”Donnie Wahlberg, as CBS’s Danny Reagan fanatics know, has played the role. “Blue Bloods” — which Films in New York City — since 2010.

“The Masked Singer,” meanwhile, films at Red Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, according to the Cinemaholic. McCarthy thought that McCarthy would not have allowed her husband to travel to the east coast if she believed him. “The Masked Singer.”It is not surprising that Wahlberg’s timetable was difficult to manage during the tenure. “The Masked Singer.”According to OutsiderHe films on average ten hours per day. “Blue Bloods” — he frequently films in New York City during the week and flies home to Chicago on the weekends. 

