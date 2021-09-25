Lady Louise Windsor could become the Royal Family’s ‘secret weapon’, claims royal expert

Lady Louise Windsor could be the Royal Family’s ‘secret weapon’, and has been tipped to play an ‘important role’ in a new ‘slimmed-down monarchy’ by one royal expert.

The 17-year-old Princess Edward’s daughter is rarely in the spotlight. However, her remarkable performance in BBC’s Prince Philip documentary has everyone talking.

To commemorate the late Duke, Prince Philip: The Royal Family remembers was aired this week. It featured several prominent royals like Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry as well as Philip’s grand-daughter Louise.

Phil Dampier, who has been covering the Royal Family for nearly 40 years, has said that Louise’s mature showing on the programme could be a sign of things to come and described her as the family’s “secret weapon”.







He told the Telegraph: “She seems to be very mature for her age and she’s shaping up to be precisely the kind of person the Queen can rely on in the future.

“Could there be a role for her in a slimmed-down monarchy? Between them, the Queen and Philip had 1,500 patronages.

“You have to ask yourself who is going to continue their legacy with Harry and Meghan and Prince Andrew off the scene? There’s a huge workload there.”







Louise will turn 18 on November 8 this year, and will decide whether to take the title of Princess and follow in the footsteps of her cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

“Because she’s the granddaughter of the Queen, Lady Louise can call herself a Princess when she becomes 18 – it’s theoretically up to her. And there’s a strong argument for her doing it,” Phil.







In the programme itself, Louise said that she was close with her “grandpa”, and took part in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme to honour him.

She said: “There was certainly an element of making my grandfather proud and honouring him by taking part in the award that has been so much of his life’s work.

“I definitely hope I have made him proud.







“[He was] honestly one of the most interesting people I have ever met.”

She also revealed that Philip shared a keen interest in her passion for carriage driving and that his “eyes would light up” when they discussed it after her competitions.

