Sex and the City Sarah Jessica Parker says Willie Garson’s last words to her in tribute

News of Willie Garson’s death at the age of 57 rocked the world, especially with Sex and the City fans.

The flamboyant Stanford Blatch was placed by the 57-year old Garson, who was close to Sarah Jessica Parker, Carrie Bradshaw’s confidante.

The actress paid a touching tribute to him after the tragic news of his death from pancreatic carcinoma on Tuesday.

She had previously said she was “not ready” to publicly mourn the death of her friend after tributes from celebrities poured onto social media.

She has since taken to Instagram to share her thoughts and intimate photos of their relationship over the years.







(Image: Instagram)



She described the “anguish” of his loss as “unbearable” and she opened up on their “real friendship” which spanned over 30 years.

Garson was a regular supporting character on the show. He was currently filming for And Just Like That, an HBO max spin-off.

She wrote: “It’s been unbearable. Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship.







(Image: Getty Images)



“A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late-night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie’s apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ.







(Image: Instagram)



“Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls.”

She continued: “Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface.

“My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen. You were and are the light of Willie’s life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa.”

The star also recalled Garson’s last words to her.

“These were his final words to me, he wrote. “Great bangles all around.” Yes. Godspeed Willie Garson. RIP.”

Garson has left behind his son Nathen (now 20 years old), whom he adopted in 2010, after meeting the seven-year-old girl at an adoption fair.

His brother John Paszamant and sister Lisa Clark, as well as his nieces Katie Clark Jenna Clark, Amanda Clark, Amanda Clark, and nephews Joshua, Michael, are also survivors.

