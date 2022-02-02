Lady A Name Lawsuit – Country Trio and Anita White Resolve Dispute

Their lawsuit was settled by Lady A, the blues singer, and Lady A, the country music trio. Anita White has performed under the same name. “Lady A”For nearly 30 years, Lady A of Nashville, the band that adopted the moniker Lady Antebellum after dropping their original name in 2020, was locked in a legal battle over the name rights.

White and Lady A Entertainment LLC — consisting of band members Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood — filed a joint request to dismiss the lawsuit in a federal Tennessee court on Monday, Jan. 31. The terms of the settlement are not public.

In July 2020, Lady A the trio sued White asking for legal documentation verifying their rights to the name — essentially asking to share the Lady A name with White. The vocalist disagreed and countersued, asking the court to dismiss the trio’s own suit. The court denied the request, and legal proceedings were to start in Tennessee. Monday’s dismissal means the end of the dispute.

“Real justice would have been very simple for them to just change their name,”White said Rolling StoneInterview last summer. “That would have been simple for both of us. It really doesn’t cost them a dime, doesn’t cost me a dime.”

According to the motion “all claims against all parties” are dismissed, “with each party to bear its own attorney’s fees, costs and expenses.”

[This is a developing story.]