Clifton Collins Jr. and Michael Gandolfini are joined by Josh Hamilton, Brooklyn Mackenzie, and Josh Hamilton to complete ‘Landscape With Invisible Hands.’

Clifton Collins Jr. Josh Hamilton, Michael Gandolfini and Brooklyn Mackenzie round out the cast of M.T.’s film adaptation. Anderson’s “Landscape With Invisible Hands”MGM, Annapurna, and Plan B.

Cory Finley will write and direct this dark, surreal comedy.“Bad Education,” “Thoroughbreds”) and will be set in a “deeply stratified, alien future.”Plan B has announced this project as part of their recent deal with MGM. MGM’s distribution and marketing joint venture United Artists Releasing will release the film theatrically in the United States.

The film stars Asante Schwarzk, Tiffany Haddish and Kylie Rogers.

Plan B’s Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner are producing with Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle. Production of the project began this week.

“Landscape With Invisible Hands” represents Finley’s third film after critically acclaimed hits “Thoroughbreds” “Bad Education.”

Collins Jr. can currently be seen in Guillermo Del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,”Next, it will appear in “After Yang,”From Kogonada, visionary director. CAA and MGMT Entertainment represent Collins Jr.

Gandolfini was most recently seen in “The Many Saints of Newark,” directed by Alan Taylor and written by David Chase, portraying the role of his late father’s character ‘Tony Soprano.’The Paramount+ limited series will feature him as a guest star. “The Offer,” and AppleTV+’s, “Extrapolations.”WME has repped him.

Hamilton was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for his performance in Bo Burnham’s hit A24 feature, “Eighth Grade.” He is currently filming AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”Innovative Artists and MGMT Entertainment have repped him.

Mackenzie has appeared in Apple TV’s “Truth Be Told” series, served as a recurring guest star on Netflix’s “Country Comfort”He appeared in Justine Bateman’s film. “Violet.”Mackenzie currently stars in the Apple TV Series “Puppy Place”Lizze. A3 Artist Agency, Myrna Lieberman Management are her reps.