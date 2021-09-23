Laci Peterson was murdered by husband Scott Peterson in 2002

LACI Peterson was murdered by her husband Scott Peterson on Christmas Eve, 2002.

In August 2020, California Supreme Court justices overturned Scott’s death penalty sentencing on the basis that the original trial was “flawed for multiple reasons.”

Who was Laci Peterson?

Laci Peterson, a Modesto school teacher and the wife of Scott Peterson, was Laci Peterson.

Scott killed Laci on Christmas Eve 2002 in California.

Jurors were told by the prosecution that Scott strangled or suffocated his wife, before wrapping her in a blue cloth.

Scott maintains his innocence in the case, according to a phone call interview recorded for six-part A&E series The Murder Of Laci Peterson that aired in 2017.

Investigators said that Scott then dumped her body from his fishing boat into San Francisco Bay, where she surfaced months later.

Laci was eight months pregnant at the time with their unborn baby son.

Scott Peterson is Laci’s husband.

Scott was arrested for Laci’s murder after Amber Frey, a massage therapist living in Fresno, told police that they had begun dating a month before his wife’s death and that he had told her his wife was already dead.

Scott was convicted on the first-degree murder in his wife’s death and the second degree murder of their unborn son.

When is Scott Peterson being executed?

On August 24, 2020, the California Supreme Court reversed Scott’s 2005 death sentence.

The court said: “Peterson contends his trial was flawed for multiple reasons, beginning with the unusual amount of pretrial publicity that surrounded the case.”

The justices said the trial judge “made a series of clear and significant errors in jury selection that, under long-standing United States Supreme Court precedent, undermined Peterson’s right to an impartial jury at the penalty phase”.

The court agreed with him that potential jurors were wrongly dismissed from the jury pool because they said they disagreed with death penalty but would follow the law to impose it.

The justices said in a unanimous decision: “While a court may dismiss a prospective juror as unqualified to sit on a capital case if the juror’s views on capital punishment would substantially impair his or her ability to follow the law, a juror may not be dismissed merely because he or she has expressed opposition to the death penalty as a general matter.”

Prosecutors have indicated that they might try again for the same sentence in this high-profile case.

Is Scott Peterson getting a new trial?

A California judge was considering whether to give Peterson another trial in the Laci case.

He is scheduled to appear in court late September 2021, where he will be able to decide whether or not there was any juror misconduct during his original trial.

Did they have children together?

Scott and Laci were parents to Conner, a son they had together. Conner was murdered by Scott in the womb.

Is Scott having an affair with Laci?

Scott was a “serial philanderer” who cheated on his wife at least three times before she disappeared, according to the East Bay Times.

Mark Geragos, the defense lawyer, said that Laci knew about at least two Scott’s affairs during the initial court trial.

Scott had been on at minimum four dates before the murder of his wife with Amber Frey, a massagetherapist.

Geragos stated that Scott was honest about his infidelities. Geragos also presented evidence via email to the court.

Scott wrote to Laci’s mother in January 2003: “I never took the time to apologize for my infidelities.

“I’m truly sorry I was not forthcoming with you,” .