L.A. County Reports 65 New Covid-19 Deaths And 7,017 New Positive Cases
By Tom O'Brien
On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 65 new deaths from Covid-19, along with 7,017 new positive cases.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s tallies bring the County to a total of 29,428 deaths and 2,727,159 positive cases. The new data shows a dramatic drop from the week before when over 16,000 cases of Covid-19 were reported.

2,841 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19 at time of reporting. The percentage of those patients that are in the ICU was not made clear. Covid test results have now been made available to more than 11,186,000 people, with 22% testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 5%.

