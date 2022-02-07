Breakdancing Film ‘Breaking Point’ Set For Sales Launch at EFM

“Breaking Point,” a feature about breakdancing from the directors of hit film “StreetDance 3D” will get its sales launch at EFM.

Directed by Dania Pasquini and Max Guia, who helmed both “StreetDance 3D” and “StreetDance 2,” “Breaking Point” is described as “an adrenaline fuelled, high energy deep dive into the world of breakdancing.”

HanWay Films are handling worldwide sales for the film, which goes into production in April.

“StreetDance 2” alum Niek Traa will reunite with Pasquini and Guia for the new feature, choreographing the dance scenes. Some of the world’s top international breakdancers, including Kid Karam, Roxy and Jilou, will also appear in the film.

“StreetDance 3D” was the highest-grossing independent British film of its year.

“Breaking Point,” which will be the first in what is set to be a two-part franchise, tells the story of two breakdancing sisters who are fighting – with their competitors and each other – to get to the London World Championships in order to compete with the best breakers across the globe.

“If they can overcome their differences and make their mark on this world stage, they could just start to dream about heading to the Olympics in 2024,” reads the logline. “Part 2 will take us all the way to the actual Paris Olympics.”

The film echoes real life: the 2024 Paris Olympics will, for the first time ever, welcome breakdancing as an official Olympic category.

“Breaking Point” is a Future Artists Entertainment production, funded by Sky and Ingenious. Sky, Red Bull Studios and Future Artists Entertainment developed the script, which was written by Sally Collett based on a story by Rachel Hirons. Sky retains U.K. and German rights.

Future Artists Entertainment CEO and Producer Matt Williams said in a statement: “’Breaking Point’ is an opportunity to launch a worldwide dance franchise that brings Breaking to mainstream audiences. A view from inside the incredible and ultra competitive world of breaking, but at the same time a relatable human story about two sisters.”

Gabrielle Stewart, MD of HanWay Films, added: “We all loved watching skateboarding hit the Tokyo Olympics last year, and there was huge excitement when the closing ceremony featured Paris promoting breakdancing as a signature addition to 2024 Olympics, an acknowledgment of how big breaking has become globally. We have such an exciting opportunity here to redefine and re-energise the beloved dance movie franchise, and take it to new heights by featuring some of the world’s best breakdance athletes, ensuring this will be the definitive dance franchise of the decade.”