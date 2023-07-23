Kylie Jenner ridiculed after fans of Kardashians notice star’s new “collab” with major retailer that looks like a “bootleg” and an amateur

The new collaboration between KYLIE Jenner and a retailer has been met with massive online criticism after being spotted at the store.

Kylie, 25 seems to have started a collaboration with Bratz Dolls. Bratz Dolls are plastic dolls.

5 Kylie Jenner collaborated with Bratz dolls Credit: Getty

5 The new Kylie x Bratz collab was spotted at a Target store in Texas Credit: TikTok/kyliejenner

Kylie x Bratz is the collaboration, which features 14 plastic figurines of about an inch in height.

Even a miniature version of the Kardashians’ Italian Greyhound puppies is included.

The figurines come in individual mystery boxes.

It is pink and purple and says “Collect Kylie Bratzified Looks!” In English, German, or Spanish.

The oddest aspect is the Kylie photo that appears on the box.

The photo looks like a selfie that was taken on social media.

Original poster of “The original poster” Reddit thread The product was found at Target in San Antonio.

Reddit’s Kardashians fans had plenty to say on these toys.

One said, “That picture looks like it’s ripped from her social media or something.”

Somebody else said, “I think this is the mini Bratz celebrity line. It’s going to be released with celebrity Bratz. “The packaging design is …. an option.”

A third added, “Literally, no one asked for this…”

Another said, “I’m so sorry but these look so bootleg I can’t deal with the design choice and artwork for this omfg….”

One fifth said: “Let them go to waste on the shelf.”

Kylie was slammed after making comments about other people’s editing habits on the most recent episode of the family’s Hulu show.

She was joined by her older sisters Khloe Kardashian, 39, and Kourtney Kardashian, 44.

As Kylie did her makeup, Kourtney said: “I was thinking about the beauty standards in the world today.”

Kylie replied: “I just feel like we have a huge influence, and what are we doing with our power?

I see a lot of young girls editing their photos on the Internet. And I went through that stage too but I feel like I’m in a better place now. But others can instill those insecurities in you.”

In a confessional, the mother of two added: “We all have our little things. It’s normal to be insecure sometimes. When I was a kid, I remember feeling the most secure.

“I loved myself from the beginning and still do. The biggest myth about me is I am an insecure kid who had so many surgeries to alter my face. This is not true. I’ve only gotten fillers. So I don’t want that to be a part of my story.”

She concluded: “I will always want everyone to just love themselves.”

One person reposted the scene to Reddit, where many called out Kylie for slamming editing despite being caught altering her own photos.

One Kardashian-Jenner follower wrote: “How any of them can say the editing online has gotten out of hand with young girls and they USED to do that and act as if it’s a thing of the past….straight up delusional and insulting to everyone.

“You basically just called out young girls for something you helped encourage via your platform and act above it when you’re still doing it?!?”

5 Redditors commented that the package looked like it was for a counterfeit product Credit: REDIT r/Bratz

5 Reddit fans also questioned why this product was created. Credit: REDIT r/Bratz