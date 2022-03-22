Kylie Jenner Announces She Changed the Name of Her Son From Wolf

Kylie Jenner revealed that her son’s name had changed in a video entitled “To Our Son”Monday

Wolf Webster, her son with Travis Scott, is their second child.

“FYI our sons (sic) isn’t Wolf anymore,”Jenner wrote on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner shared previously unseen clips of her pregnancy through social media Monday, and she revealed the name change.

Jenner gave birth to her second child on February 2 with Travis Scott. She announced the name Wolf Webster on Instagram one week later. Stormi, the 4-year-old daughter that they share with each other, is also a part of their relationship.

On Monday, after sharing a Video of her pregnancyTitle “To Our Son,”Jenner claimed that his parents didn’t think their son’s birth name was right for him.

She continued: “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Jenner didn’t clarify her son’s new name.

The parents of the second time have not shared any photos of their newborn. Jenner, Jenner’s mother, took a photograph of Jenner holding her baby in a black-and-white photo to announce her son’s birth.