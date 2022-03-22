Bonnie Wright is the latest Harry Potter star to get married, see her beautiful ring

Harry Potter was an iconic film series dear to the lives of many, so it’s easy to just encapsulate those movies and their characters into a timeless little box where they never change. The actors and actresses who played them have evolved, so it’s no surprise that they are now older. Rupert Grint has a child made you feel old, you’re absolutely not prepared for this. Bonnie Wright, Actress is the latest. Harry Potter star to get married, and she’s got a beautiful ring that she has shared with the world.

Bonnie Wright – who Harry Potter fans know for her work as Ron’s sister/Harry’s eventual wife Ginny Weasley – just got married in real life. Wright made the announcement Follow her Instagram She flashed a gorgeous blue gemstone ring which fans can see below.

This post, along with the sweet-looking ring, confirmed that Bonnie Wright had married Andrew Lococo over the weekend. Us Weekly reported evidence of the couple’s romance first surfaced back in September 2020, and the two moved in together in February of 2022. Their relationship is not publicized as the couple seems to prefer to keep it private. It’s completely understandable, especially when you’ve played a character that fans have an attachment to.

Bonnie Wright may not be as open about her real life relationship, but she did enjoy updating fans on how it was years ago. Ginny Weasley and Harry Potter’s marriage was doing . Obviously, fiction isn’t reality, though, and Daniel Radcliffe (who I had a crush on a costar Bonnie (the bride) and Wright had no known public relationships. Wright was engaged to Bonnie. Harry PotterJamie Campbell Bower, a co-star (who played a young Grindelwald). Part 1: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows) for a time back in 2011/2012, but it seems the relationship didn’t work out.

For those shocked that the actress who played Ginny Weasley is now married, perhaps that’s by design. Bonnie Wright spoke out in an interview that she had once revealed that she was It’s fine to not play Ginny Youasley again And that she preferred to consider the series as an “a” instead. “time capsule”It would be a revival. So, if there was anyone somewhat blindsided by the news that Bonnie Wright is married, it’s evidence that the idea the series acts as a time capsule is valid. Best of luck to Wright in the next chapter of her life and in whatever the future holds for her and Andrew Lococo’s marriage.