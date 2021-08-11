Kuruthi Watch Online Free | 2021 Malayalam Thriller on Amazon Prime Video

Following the phenomenal success of “Cold Case”, Prithviraj Sukumaran returns with yet another gripping action thriller film Kuruthi. The much-awaited socio-political mystery thriller was released on 11th August 2021 directly on the OTT Platform. Check out the streaming and other details of the film Kuruthi.

Movie Name Kuruthi Release date 11 August 2021 Lead Cast Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Mathew & Srindaa Language Malayalam Genre Thriller Where to watch online? Prime Video

Kuruthi Movie Cast & Crew

The film Kuruthi is written by Anish Pallyal and directed by Manu Warrier. Along with Prithviraj in the leading role, the film also features Roshan Mathew, Srindaa, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Gopy, Mamukkoya, Manikanda Rajan, Naslen, Sagar Surya, and Navas Vallikkunnu in significant roles.

Jakes Bejoy has composed the soundtrack for the film, Abinandhan Ramanujam handled the cinematography and is edited by Akhilesh Mohan. Kuruthi is produced by the lead actor Prithviraj himself and his wife Supriya Menon under their own banner Prithviraj Productions.

Where to Watch Kuruthi Full Movie Online?

Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital rights of the film Kuruthi. The film is now available on Amazon Prime Video worldwide and only those users who are having a Subscription (Membership) in Amazon Prime Video can watch the film.

Kuruthi Watch Online Free on Amazon Prime Video

The film can also be watched for free on Amazon Prime Video. Members of the Amazon Prime Free Trial have access to all of the same services as premium members. A free trial is available to anyone who has not been an Amazon Prime member in the previous 12 months. Take the following steps: