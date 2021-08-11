Shershaah Full Movie Watch Online Free | Amazon Prime Video 2021

The latest trailer of the much-awaited Hindi film, “Shershaah” has won the hearts of movie lovers. The sizzling duo of Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is rocking the screens. So, after a lot of wait Captain Vikram Batra is back to live through Siddharth’s mesmerising performance on screens. Check out the complete post to know how to watch “Shershah” full movie online.

The streaming King, Amazon Prime is continuing its rally of blockbuster movies. With tons of the most anticipated films in it’s bucket list, Amazon Prime is ready to drop it’s latest drama thriller, “Shershaah”.

” Shershaah” is one of the upcoming Hindi biographical war generic films, starring Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Coming under the direction of Vishnuvardhan, the movie traces the life of Vikram Batra, the Param Vir Chakra awardee army captain. It features his struggles, adventures and relationships. The Bollywood chocolate boy, Siddharth Malhotra beautifully carries the role of Vikram Batra. While Kiara Advani is ruling the hearts with her sweet country side girl look as Dimple Cheema.

Movie Name Shershaah Director Vishnu Varadhan Male lead / Protagonist / Hero Sidharth Malhotra Female Lead / Heroine Kiara Advani OTT Release Date August 12, 2021 Writer Sandeep Srivastava

“Shershaah” was announced back in May 2019. So, after a wait of over two years, Amazon Prime is ready to premiere the movie this August. Officials have confirmed that “Shershaah” will make a booming online debut on August 12, 2021. So, if you are excited to watch the film, check out how to enjoy it online for free below.

Where To Watch “Shershaah” Online For Free?

“Shershaah” will mark an official debut on August 12 on Amazon Prime Videos. Karen Johar is back with his latest blockbuster starring Siddharth and Kiara.

From August 12, the film will be available to stream for the Amazon Prime Members. However, if you don’t have a Prime membership, you can still enjoy “Shershaah” for free. Amazon presents an exclusive free trial offer to its new customers. Follow these steps to avail the free trial option –

Visit Amazon Prime Video application or website.

Sign up and hit the free trial option.

Fill in payment information like credit card or debit card details.

Your free trial of 30 days will start.

Make sure to stay tuned to get the latest updates.